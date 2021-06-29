LAYTON, Utah, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvisorPeak today announced the appointment of Mark Hollingsworth as Chief Strategy Officer. In the newly created senior management role, Mr. Hollingsworth brings over 35 years of experience in investment management and financial services to a deep-rooted leadership team that has successfully introduced and scaled multiple technologies in the wealth management industry. He also joins the company's board of directors.
Mr. Hollingsworth has a wealth of experience in helping advisory firms adopt the latest advisor technology solutions as well as helping technology providers go-to-market with rapid and large-scale adoption. He has held numerous industry positions including an expert co-host on CNBC for 5 years, Founder and CEO of NEXT Financial Group, a national independent broker dealer and RIA he grew from 2 to over 1,200 employees, and various executive positions in wealth tech firms including Riskalyze and FinMason.
"I've known Mark for a number of years and I'm thrilled to have him join our team at this exciting juncture of rapid growth in our company's history," commented AdvisorPeak Founder and CEO, Damon Deru. "His intimate knowledge of advisor technology needs complements our product roadmap very well. He'll play a pivotal role in working with our growing customer base to hone existing features as well as bring new offerings to market."
Serving over 1,000 financial advisors, AdvisorPeak's best-in-class trading and rebalancing solution continues to disrupt legacy providers with its customizable and data rich platform. The first half of 2021 saw the company introduce multiple investment model portfolios, the industry's first digital asset trading solution, as well as become the first trading and rebalancing platform to be offered on the INVENT.us leading cloud technology platform.
"I'm so excited to be working with the AdvisorPeak team," commented Mr. Hollingsworth. "The types of opportunities we are seeing and pursuing are the reason I moved into wealthtech in the first place. The rate of change and technology disruption in retail wealth management is on the verge of exploding and this team and company is poised to be in the heart of the action."
About AdvisorPeak
Located on the Silicon Slopes of Salt Lake City, Utah, AdvisorPeak, Inc. was founded by former investment advisors and wealth management industry subject matter experts with the vision of bringing innovative software to the financial services industry. Designed to meet the real-world needs that advisors and institutions face, AdvisorPeak is the product of years of in-depth research and development of tax-smart portfolio trading and rebalancing. AdvisorPeak puts enterprise-class portfolio management tools within reach of all investment professionals. For more information about AdvisorPeak, or to schedule a software demo, please visit www.advisorpeak.com or follow @AdvisorPeak on Twitter.
