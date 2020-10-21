MONTRÉAL, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Boralex Inc. (" Boralex " or the " Corporation ") announces that Patrick Decostre has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer as Successor of Patrick Lemaire which will retire December 31, 2020.
Financial analysts and investors are invited to attend a conference call with Mr Patrick Lemaire, Mr Patrick Decostre and the Executive committee.
Date and time:
Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. ET
Dial-in numbers:
1-888-231-8191 or 647-427-7450
Media and other interested individuals are invited to listen to the conference and view a presentation which will be broadcasted live and on a deferred basis on the Boralex website at www.boralex.com. A full replay will also be available by dialing toll free at 1-855-859-2056 until October 28, 2020. The access code is 5773444, followed by the pound sign (#).
The press release is available on the Boralex's website.
Biographies of Patrick Lemaire and Patrick Decostre specially designed for the media are available as well as official photos. Contact the Boralex's Public affairs and Communications Department to obtain them.
About Boralex
Boralex develops, builds and operates renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. A leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, the Corporation is recognized for its solid experience in optimizing its asset base in four power generation types-wind, hydroelectric, thermal and solar. Boralex ensures sustainable growth by leveraging the expertise and diversification developed for 30 years. Boralex's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX. More information is available at www.boralex.com or www.sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.