NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Adweek announced the agenda of the Brandweek Lift Diversity Business Fair, which connects marketing and advertising professionals from underrepresented communities at its tentpole summit, Brandweek. Adweek, the industry leader in coverage of the brand marketing ecosystem, is offering a limited number of standard summit passes to small businesses owned by people of color, women, LGBTQ+ founders and people with disabilities.
Now in its fourth year, Brandweek returns Sept. 20–24. Like last year, this leading marketing summit has been fully reimagined as a robust virtual gathering with enhanced opportunities for one-on-one networking, at-home sampling, virtual wellness breaks and more. Last year, Adweek introduced complimentary Brandweek Lift passes for business leaders from underrepresented communities.
The 2021 Brandweek Lift Diversity Business Fair, presented in partnership with Amazon Advertising, will take place on Friday, Sept. 24, and is tailored to provide essential advice and resources for these leaders. Programming for the day will include inspiring conversations and workshops led by diverse business owners and industry experts, offering a blueprint of best practices for brands, agencies and publishers on how to work with these businesses, build authentic and sustainable relationships and create impactful, inclusive work.
Highlights of the Brandweek Lift Diversity Business Fair will include:
- A conversation with fashion, film and music icon Jennifer Lopez, Adweek's 2021 Brand Visionary award honoree.
- Main stage presentations on building inclusive communities featuring Tiffany R. Warren (Sony Music Group), Rodney Williams (Belvedere Vodka), Gastón Taratuta (Aleph Holding), Steven Wolfe Pereira (Encantos), Gonzalo Del Fa (GroupM Multicultural) and Claudia Edelman (We Are All Human).
- A fireside chat with Jamie Lomas (Amazon Advertising), Meghna Majmudar (ReadySet) and Evelyn Rusli (Yumi) on redefining support for minority-owned businesses.
The Brandweek Lift Diversity Business Fair was inspired by insights gained by the Adweek Executive Mentor Program. At last year's Brandweek summit, a diverse group of mentees made a presentation about the historical underrepresentation of Black businesses. They found that the most common barriers for Black business owners are lack of funding, lack of information and lack of exposure. Following the conclusion of the event, Adweek will provide attendees with a toolkit created by these mentees, covering the workshop topics and serving as a resource for business owners looking to scale their business through marketing.
Adweek offered a number of Brandweek passes to leaders of small businesses that are majority-owned and operated by members of an underrepresented community.
"Adweek is dedicated to fostering and amplifying the most important conversations about our industry," said Adweek Chief Content Officer Lisa Granatstein, "and diversity, equity and inclusion is one of the most vital challenges we face. We are proud to do our part by providing opportunities at Brandweek for business leaders to teach, learn and connect with each other."
About Adweek
Adweek is the leading source of news and insight serving the brand marketing ecosystem. First published in 1979, Adweek's award-winning coverage reaches an engaged audience of more than 6 million professionals across platforms including print, digital, events, podcasts, newsletters, social media and mobile apps.
