THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AEGIS Hedging Solutions ("AEGIS" or the "Company"), a leader in technology and expertise for commodity and rate hedging, today announced that Lacey Falls has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Ms. Falls, who has served as AEGIS' Controller since 2019, will lead all financial strategy and operations as AEGIS continues to execute on its growth plans.
"Lacey has already made a tremendous impact on the firm, having played a lead role in our transaction with Trilantic Capital Partners and integration of two subsequent acquisitions," said Bryan Sansbury, Chairman and CEO of AEGIS. "Lacey has a strong track record of driving results, executing on growth initiatives, and working with our Board and investors. She is another great addition to our executive management team."
Prior to joining AEGIS, Lacey served as a financial analyst in the oil and gas industry. Most recently at Elite Compression Services, where she managed financial planning and analysis, treasury activities, and the fixed asset process.
Prior to Elite, Lacey worked at Citation Oil & Gas where she was responsible for the long-term financial model, investor reporting, annual budgets, and oil and gas accruals. Lacey started her career at PWC as an auditor and is a Certified Public Accountant. She graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and a Master of Science in Management Information Systems.
"It's an exciting time to be with AEGIS," said newly appointed CFO, Lacey Falls. "It's rare to have a combination of game-changing technology, a world-class leadership team, and a true commitment to serve customers. I am energized by the opportunity to further accelerate AEGIS' growth and enable even better outcomes for customers and other key stakeholders."
About AEGIS
AEGIS, formerly AEGIS Energy Risk, enables companies to manage their commodity price and interest rate risk through leading software and advisory capabilities. AEGIS provides unique insight into commodity and rate markets, develops and executes cash flow protection strategies, and manages all hedge program activities through a SaaS technology platform. AEGIS was recently named the Hedge Advisor of the Year for an unprecedented fourth consecutive year.
AEGIS is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, and has offices in Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Knoxville, and Pittsburgh. To learn more, visit AEGIS' website at http://www.aegis-hedging.com.
Media Contacts
Allison Devaney, 646-818-9040, adevaney@prosek.com
Lauren Trice, 346-277-0971, ltrice@aegis-hedging.com
