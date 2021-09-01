(PRNewsfoto/Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc.)

 By Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare metabolic diseases, today announced its participation in the following medical and investor conferences: 

Investor Meetings

  • 2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference, September 9
  • H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, September 13
  • 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, September 27

Medical Conferences

  • International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society annual congress (MDS Virtual Congress 2021), September 17 - 22
  • 50th Child Neurology Society (CNS) Annual Meeting, September 29 - October 2

At both the MDS Virtual Congress and the CNS Annual Meeting, a poster presentation will outline a subset analysis from the Company's previously reported Phase 1/2 and Phase 2 open label extension studies of pegzilarginase in patients with Arginase 1 Deficiency (ARG1-D). In the poster, analysis of gait kinematics and spasticity was completed using video compilations.

To access live and/or archived Investor Conference webcasts, visit the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website. A replay of Company webcasts is archived on the website for 30 days following presentations.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company redefining the potential of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare metabolic diseases with limited treatment options. Aeglea's lead product candidate, pegzilarginase, is in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency and has received both Rare Pediatric Disease and Breakthrough Therapy Designations. The Company began dosing patients in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AGLE-177 for the treatment of Homocystinuria in June 2021. AGLE-177 has also been granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation. Aeglea has an active discovery platform focused on engineering small changes in human enzymes to have a big impact on the lives of patients and their families. For more information, please visit http://aeglea.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aeglea-biotherapeutics-to-participate-in-multiple-conferences-in-september-2021-301366671.html

SOURCE Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.