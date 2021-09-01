AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare metabolic diseases, today announced its participation in the following medical and investor conferences:
Investor Meetings
- 2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference, September 9
- H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, September 13
- 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, September 27
Medical Conferences
- International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society annual congress (MDS Virtual Congress 2021), September 17 - 22
- 50th Child Neurology Society (CNS) Annual Meeting, September 29 - October 2
At both the MDS Virtual Congress and the CNS Annual Meeting, a poster presentation will outline a subset analysis from the Company's previously reported Phase 1/2 and Phase 2 open label extension studies of pegzilarginase in patients with Arginase 1 Deficiency (ARG1-D). In the poster, analysis of gait kinematics and spasticity was completed using video compilations.
About Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Aeglea BioTherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company redefining the potential of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare metabolic diseases with limited treatment options. Aeglea's lead product candidate, pegzilarginase, is in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency and has received both Rare Pediatric Disease and Breakthrough Therapy Designations. The Company began dosing patients in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AGLE-177 for the treatment of Homocystinuria in June 2021. AGLE-177 has also been granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation. Aeglea has an active discovery platform focused on engineering small changes in human enzymes to have a big impact on the lives of patients and their families. For more information, please visit http://aeglea.com.
