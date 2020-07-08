CHICAGO, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aegon Asset Management has appointed Anne Coupe as its Global Head of Consultant Relations & Global Financial Institutions.
Coupe joins Aegon Asset Management in this newly created key role for the business, as it aims to broaden and deepen its established relationships within these important sectors of the institutional asset management market.
Coupe has more than 20 years of experience in investment consulting and consultant relations, most recently at BMO Global Asset Management where she was managing director, head of global consultant relations. She has also performed similar roles at UBS Asset Management and Deutsche Asset Management. Previously, she served as an investment consultant at Mercer and Callan Associates.
Coupe's appointment follows that of Russ Morrison, who joined the business last week as Global Chief Investment Officer of its $188 billion fixed income investment platform*.
Coupe and Morrison join Aegon Asset Management as it takes the next step in its development into a global asset management business following the successful integration of its Asian, European and US divisions.
Managing a team of four, Coupe will be based in Chicago and report to Aegon Asset Management's Global Head of Client Group Chris Thompson.
Thompson said, "Anne brings a strong and proven track record in managing consultant relations and will have a vital role to play in developing and deepening our existing relationships with these important segments of the asset management industry."
