CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aegon Asset Management has reported significant, increased responsible investment activity in its latest Responsible Investment Report 2019.
The report, which highlights the firm's approach and key developments, details a considerable increase in the firm's active ownership activity over 2019, the launch of new ESG-focused strategies as well as enhanced ESG integration in its corporate and securitized credit research. The firm conducted 564 company engagements last year, up from 360 the previous year. The report also shows that the firm voted on 2,321 meetings globally, a 69% increase from 2018.
Aegon Asset Management, which has a responsible investment history dating back over 30 years, launched a best-in-class ESG high yield strategy and a sustainability-themed solution in fixed income last year, with further strategies under development. These products complement the company's existing suite of responsible investment solutions including its well-established ethical and sustainable equity strategies.
Progress has also been made on internal ESG integration as detailed in the report, including the launch of a new proprietary ESG categorization scheme for corporate and securitized fixed income research. The firm has also developed a plan to create a more inclusive and diverse workplace as it seeks to consider its investments from various perspectives and better serve its clients.
Brunno Maradei, global head of responsible investment at Aegon Asset Management comments: "We are proud to be recognized as one of the leaders in responsible investment and happy to be able to report this boost in our ESG-related activities.
"The increase in our active ownership activity demonstrates our commitment to good stewardship both as shareholders and bondholders. We are committed to providing excellence in the responsible investment space, catering to ever-more discerning clients. There is more work to be done and this year we are excited to be developing further innovative strategies and pioneering research, while deepening our dialogue with companies."
The Aegon Asset Management Responsible Investment Report is available to download here: https://www.aegonassetmanagement.com/us/thought-leadership/blog/responsible-investing/aegon-asset-management-responsible-investment-report-2019.
Aegon Asset Management is the global investment management brand of Aegon N.V. and is a global, active investment manager.
Investors worldwide entrust Aegon Asset Management to manage approximately $395 billion on their behalf*.
Through the Aegon Group our heritage stretches back to 1844.
