Companies work together to pioneer the AS2 Supersonic Jet - Collaboration helps solidify Aerion's leadership in supersonic aircraft - AS2, a revolutionary 1000mph aircraft, will lead the development of the next generation of global transportation networks that address climate change - Spirit AeroSystems, a leader in innovative composite aerostructures, brings engineering, production, supply chain and certification expertise to the AS2 program - Spirit AeroSystems to design and build the forward fuselage for AS2 Supersonic Business Jets