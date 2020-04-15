AUSTIN, Texas, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aero Capital Solutions, Inc. ("ACS"), a leading mid-life aircraft leasing platform, today announced the successful final closing on its second aviation investment vehicle with total aggregate equity commitments of $413 million. The diverse investor base includes fund of funds, pensions, sovereign wealth funds, registered investment advisers, single and multi-family offices and qualified individuals. In addition to the $413 million of equity, ACS is in the process of finalizing debt facility negotiations with multinational investment banks and is targeting up to $1.2 billion in total capital for deployment.
Jason Barany, ACS' CEO & CIO, commented, "As we operate in a challenging economic environment, we continue to find interesting risk adjusted opportunities with an enhanced focus on airline credit quality and liquidity. With committed capital, our integrated platform and extensive in-house capabilities, ACS is able to extract incremental value from mid-life aircraft assets."
Adam Davidson, ACS' EVP of Business Development, added, "We are grateful for the strong demand for our second offering from such a sophisticated and diverse group of investors. Raising our second investment vehicle will allow us to continue building on our successful track record of acquiring and monetizing mid-life commercial aircraft."
As of its final close on March 6, 2020, the investment vehicle was approximately 35% deployed, comprised of 40 commercial aircraft assets closed or under contract to close. The current portfolio includes a mix of mid-life Boeing and Airbus aircraft on-lease to a diversified group of airlines around the world.
Vedder Price serves as legal counsel to ACS.
Aero Capital Solutions, Inc. ("ACS") is a leading mid-life aircraft leasing platform. Since the firm's inception in 2010, ACS has deployed in excess of $2 billion in aircraft assets. ACS believes there is a meaningful opportunity to acquire mid-life aircraft by focusing on opportunities that emphasize ACS' "metal expertise" and active investment management approach. ACS has 45 employees and offices in Austin, TX, Dublin, Ireland, and Singapore.
