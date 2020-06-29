TARRYTOWN, N.Y., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerolase Corp. has named Didier Leclercq, most recently Managing Director of the SHIELD innovation center of Nestlé Skin Health/Galderma, in New York City, as its Vice President of Global Market Development. He will be based in Aerolase headquarters in Tarrytown.
"Didier brings a rich array of expertise which will accelerate our path to industry leadership based on Aerolase' commitment to excellence in laser skin health," said Pavel Efremkin PhD, Chairman and CEO of Aerolase. "His background in aesthetic injectables and pharmaceuticals is an ideal complement to our high innovation position in dermatology lasers, as we incorporate our gold standard devices into powerful combo therapy protocols in concert with toxins, fillers and medications," continued Dr. Efremkin. Prior to managing SHIELD, Mr. Leclercq ran Q-Med once it was acquired by Galderma, with the Q-Med portfolio including leading injectables such as Restylane® filler and Dysport® toxin.
"It is exciting to join Aerolase as VP of Global Market Development. Over the years I have come to respect Aerolase as a significant innovator and emerging force in the dermatology and aesthetic field. In fact it was the only laser we saw fit to feature at the SHIELD innovation center," said Mr. Leclercq. "The Aerolase portability combined with top efficacies in multiple key derm treatment areas makes it a unique and powerful device range," he added.
Mr. Leclercq has 30 years of general and functional management experience at Nestlé Skin Health/Galderma, Galderma, Wyeth and Pfizer. He has a Master of Engineering, Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry from L'École Nationale Supérieure d'Arts et Métiers ParisTech.
Aerolase® – Excellence in Laser Skin Health
Aerolase® is a global technology leader for laser skin health and the only manufacturer in the world of portable high power lasers for dermatology and aesthetics applications. Our lasers significantly improve treatment outcomes, safety, and patient experience by reducing/eliminating patient discomfort, and downtime. Patient-pleasing contactless treatment is integral to Aerolase laser technology (#NoTouchAerolase), providing the safest and most hygienic device-based treatment for medical aesthetics. Aerolase® also helps physicians practice modern medicine profitably, and reduce overall cost of care in the healthcare system. Aerolase® treats most widespread dermatological and aesthetic conditions including acne, melasma, psoriasis, onychomycosis, and wound healing in addition to a full suite of skin aesthetic and rejuvenation. For more information, visit the company's website at www.aerolase.com
