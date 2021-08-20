Aeropuerto Internacional de Tocumen, S.A. Announces Final Tender Results of its Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for its 5.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2036 and its 6.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2048, and Redemption of all its 5.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2036 and its 6.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2048 that were not tendered