SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeroterm, a leading owner and developer of on-airport cargo facilities, announced today the completion of a new Class A, 40,500 square foot facility at Sacramento International Airport (SMF). The facility is fully leased and will now transition to cargo operations.
"We are proud to serve as the developer of this exciting and high-profile cargo infrastructure project which enhances the airport's air cargo sector with improved cargo processing efficiency," said Greg Russell, Vice President of Investments for Aeroterm. "From ground break to completion we were able to deliver this project to market in six months, which is the result of true teamwork and collaboration between Aeroterm, the Sacramento County Department of Airports and the air cargo community."
The new facility has been built to Aeroterm's corporate LEED standards with the intention of being awarded the prestigious LEED Silver Certification. With sustainability as a focus, the design implements practical and measurable strategies aimed at achieving high performance in water savings & energy efficiency. The building includes features such as daylighting, insulated metal wall panels, LED warehouse lights with occupancy sensors, low-flow water fixtures, and high volume, large diameter fans. The facility also includes 17 landside dock doors and will be used for airside to landside cargo operations.
"We're excited to reach this project milestone with Aeroterm," said Cindy Nichol, Sacramento County Airports Director. "This new facility is a great addition to the cargo program at Sacramento International Airport."
"Our development and construction teams worked with excellent partners at the airport and within the community to navigate these unprecedented times to deliver a sustainable, first class facility that supports the needs of the Sacramento community," said David Rose, Managing Director and Senior Fund Manager for Aeroterm. "The team's nimble use of on-site advanced technology with more thoughtful support from our local contractors allowed us to limit headcount at the site, in turn enabling us to prioritize worker health and safety while delivering the project on time and under budget, which is a great testament to our partnership with the Sacramento County Department of Airports."
In addition to its endeavors at Sacramento International Airport, Aeroterm is currently working on air cargo development projects at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Miami International Airport, and Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.
About Aeroterm
Aeroterm, a Realterm investment platform, is a vertically integrated owner/operator with expertise in the management, acquisition, construction, development, and disposition of air cargo and aviation-support facilities. Aeroterm's multi-disciplined infrastructure includes in-house leasing, property management, investment and disposition, construction and development, and design and engineering. Aeroterm is the largest owner of on-airport industrial real estate in North America with a 110-property, 17 million sf portfolio across 36 airports, including 6 of the top 10 North American airports by cargo volume.
About Realterm
Realterm is a real estate operator executing niche private equity strategies at the intersection of the global supply chain and evolving consumption trends. Realterm currently manages over $5 billion in assets through five logistics-oriented private equity fund series: Realterm Airport Logistics Properties (RALP), an open-end fund managed by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aeroterm, into high flow through (HFT) on-airport logistics real estate throughout North America; Realterm Logistics Income Fund (RLIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and the Realterm Logistics Fund (RLF) series, a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into high flow through surface transportation logistics real estate throughout the U.S.; Realterm Europe Logistics Fund (RELF), a closed-end, value-added fund series investing into high flow through transportation logistics real estate throughout Europe; and IndoSpace Logistics Parks (ILP), a closed-end, opportunistic fund series investing into warehouse and logistics real estate throughout the top industrial markets in India.
