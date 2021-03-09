FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aeroxchange announced today that Cargolux selected AeroRepair® to automate its repair order management process. As an Aeroxchange network member since 2009, this new multi-services agreement also further extends Cargolux's subscription to both AeroAOG® and AeroBuy® for another five years.
AeroBuy, AeroRepair and AeroAOG are a part of Aeroxchange's suite of e-commerce applications enabling airlines and their trading partners to increase supply chain transparency, accelerate purchase and repair order lifecycles and manage AOG recoveries. After connecting its Trax system with Aeroxchange's software platform, Cargolux will yield significant operational efficiencies through process automation and workflow standardization with its trading partners.
"Aeroxchange is delighted to expand its relationship with Cargolux," said Albert Koszarek, President and CEO of Aeroxchange. "We appreciate the confidence Cargolux has placed in Aeroxchange to implement cost-saving efficiencies through the digital transformation and automation of its order processes."
About Aeroxchange:
Founded by 13 major global airlines in July 2000, Aeroxchange is a privately owned company providing software solutions that maximize efficiency across the aviation supply chain. Aeroxchange's tailored solutions offer a seamless e-commerce experience between aerospace companies and their trading partners.
Media Contact
Stephani Thibodeaux, Aeroxchange, 4692516031, stephani.thibodeaux@aeroxchange.com
SOURCE Aeroxchange