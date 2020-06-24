FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeternum Nutrition has been expanding their business platform throughout 2020 with a focus on online sales, and now their products are available on Newegg.com. Aeternum is a family-owned and operated company out of Orlando, Florida, creating top-notch health products that are both effective and easy to understand. Aeternum was founded to make better nutrition a possibility for everyone, regardless of their age or expertise within the field of supplemental health. Online sales have been a game-changer for all companies hoping to reach a wider audience, but recently, with more people buying from home, the online retail market is king.
Selling products through Newegg allows Aeternum the opportunity to reach customers who may not frequent the same supplement buying sites, or find themselves in vitamin stores, and hitting that niche market can make a world of difference in sales figures. 2020 has seen e-commerce sales of vitamins and supplements nearly double in the first six months, and further growth may be soon to follow.
Two of Aeternum's products that are currently available online, through Newegg are their Hemp Oil 300 mg Full Spectrum from Organic Hemp Dietary Supplement Capsules as well as their extremely popular Dream - Hemp Oil Blend from Organic Hemp Dietary Supplement Capsules.
Hemp oil has seen a rise in popularity partly because it contains abundant levels of essential fatty acids, like Omega-6 and Omega-3. While there are many known methods for taking hemp oil, directly ingesting it seems to be one of the most effective. Ingesting hemp oil by mouth, either by adding it to food or by ingesting it in a concentrated capsule, is a great way to maximize the absorption of hemp oil into the body, to get the most out of every drop.
Hemp oil is derived from the cannabis plant but does NOT contain THC, the psychedelic compound that is usually associated with feeling "high." But THC is just one Cannabidiol in the hemp plant, there are over 100 different cannabidiols, including CBD, which all have different effects and health benefits.
Hemp oil has been studied for its effects on skin, hair, and nails, but mostly for the effect of Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids on the brain. It has been said that few nutrients have been studied as thoroughly as Omega-3 fatty acids, which have been called essential for brain development, maintenance, and functionality. Hemp oil delivers a hefty dose of this fatty acid, all from plant-derived sources, so more people are able to take Aeternum's Hemp Oil supplements.
All of their supplements have to meet their rigorous standards to be considered non-GMO, vegan, and all-natural, but Aeternum also emphasizes that all of the hemp for their natural hemp oil supplements comes from small scale farms.
Aeternum says they want to create a strong sense of community within small-business culture, as one family-run company buying from other small-business owners within the United States.
Aeternum's 2020 expansion has included some of the biggest online retailers in the world, and they are showing no signs of slowing down. Find their products online through their website, as well as Amazon, Walmart, and now Newegg.com.
Please direct inquiries to:
Arie Knapp
(954) 685-2234
242286@email4pr.com