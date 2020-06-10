LANSING, Mich., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Supporting its continued focus on product and market development, AF Group has announced Kelly Fusner as its new chief underwriting officer (CUO). In this role, Fusner will lead the strategic Underwriting efforts for the organization, providing innovative expertise that will further enhance AF Group's presence as an industry leader in specialty insurance products.
Prior to joining AF Group in August 2019 as managing director of Multiline Distribution, Fusner was president and CUO with Redstone Underwriters. During her career, she has developed an impressive background in strategy, product development and underwriting performance with other major insurance carriers nationwide, including Vela Insurance Services (a W.R. Berkley company), Liberty International Underwriters and The Hartford.
"We're thrilled to welcome Kelly to this important role," said Lisa Corless, president and CEO of AF Group. "She is an exceptional insurance mind, with knowledge grounded in underwriting, strategic planning and operations. Her significant experience in the industry and insights on product management and development is an incredible asset as we further grow and diversify to meet the needs of our customers."
Fusner earned a Bachelor of Science in Financial Planning from Purdue University (West Lafayette, IN) and attended the executive leadership school at the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business (Charlottesville, VA). In addition, she holds a number of professional designations, including Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU), Associate in Risk Management (ARM) and Associate in Commercial Underwriting (AU).
AF Group continues to serve the industry with dynamic specialty insurance solutions and programs that demonstrate its lasting commitment to customers and communities. Recently AF Group announced its People First Relief Program, which is aimed at protecting its workforce and providing more than $20 million in relief to agents, policyholders, injured workers and communities during COVID-19.
About AF Group
AF Group (Lansing, Mich.) and its subsidiaries are a premier provider of innovative insurance solutions. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.
Contact:
Bob Lapinski
Tel: 517-331-4890
312-443-9819
bob.lapinski@AccidentFund.com
AFGroup.com