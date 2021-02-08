IRVING, Texas, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Affirmity's parent company, Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG), the provider of services and software for digital learning and talent management, has announced the acquisition of PDT Global.
PDT ('The People Development Team') Global is a UK-based Diversity and Inclusion training and consultancy firm with deep specialization in the live virtual and digital delivery learning spaces. With a customer base that spans the globe, PDT Global's knowledge of the specific issues faced regionally is deep and local. The company is known for creating learning pathways packed with live workshops, digital learning, and software-based embedding tools that cover Diversity and Inclusion topics such as Strategic Inclusion, Inclusion for Managers, Allyship, Respect and Integrity, Sounds of Disability, Race Awareness, Escape Rooms, LGBTQI+, and specialist microlearnings.
PDT Global will become part of Affirmity, LTG's workforce compliance and diversity business, headquartered in Irving, Texas. The integration of PDT Global dramatically expands Affirmity's global reach, as well as its online training and diversity consulting capabilities, providing a greatly enhanced offering to customers.
Affirmity's focus on workforce diversity metrics, benchmarking, and qualitative assessment enables organizations to understand their key issues with respect to Diversity and Inclusion, while PDT Global's strategic consulting and online learning interventions will enable them to better address those issues at scale as part of a holistic, end-to-end solution.
Jeffery D. Lewis, co-Managing Director of Affirmity commented, "As a U.S. leader in workforce compliance and diversity solutions, we are dedicated to helping customers establish a diverse workforce and inclusive culture so they can better compete in the marketplace. By combining Affirmity's expertise in analyzing diversity representation with benchmarks across the organization with the global reach, consulting, and learning capabilities of PDT Global, Affirmity provides customers a holistic, end-to-end solution."
Bruce Kile, co-Managing Director of Affirmity commented, "Timing has never been better for organizations to increase their focus on diversity initiatives. We believe that PDT Global is an excellent fit with our existing Affirmity business, giving us a combined suite of offerings in diversity consulting, measurement, and learning interventions, and allowing our customers to better manage and accelerate their DE&I programs worldwide."
Angela Peacock, CEO and Founder of PDT Global commented, "Coming together with Affirmity creates a whole new layer of service aimed at helping our customers move the diversity needle forward. The ability to offer a combination of consulting, deep analytics, and the practical training needed to drive change makes us the perfect partner for global organizations. Bringing Affirmity's skills and capability to a wider audience will mean we can be even more targeted in our interventions."
PDT Global's founders and existing management team will play significant roles in leading the combined business.
About Affirmity
Affirmity, a part of Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG), provides a robust portfolio of software, services and training solutions that help customers minimize risk and experience the positive impacts of affirmative action and diversity and inclusion in the workforce. Drawing on more than 45 years of experience, its software and team of experts guide diversity, HR, and compliance teams to easily analyze diversity across the organization, establish targets, identify gaps and insights into causes, and track progress over time.
Affirmity serves more than 1,100 organizations—including global corporations, mid-sized organizations, and small businesses. For more information, visit affirmity.com.
About PDT Global
PDT Global is a women-founded and led Diversity and Inclusion training and consultancy firm with a global client base. Since 1998, it has delivered excellence in training across strategy, cultural change, and leadership development. In 2009, it moved these skills into the inclusion space and began making changes in the behaviors and practices of the clients it served. Today, it operates across the world, bringing leading-edge solutions for Diversity and Inclusion in multiple languages and methods.
With deep expertise in both live virtual and digital design and delivery, coupled with talented designers and facilitators, PDT Global is the perfect choice for clients seeking to create inclusion results at scale.
For more information, visit pdtglobal.com.
About LTG
LTG is a leader in the growing workplace digital learning and talent management market. The Group offers end-to-end learning and talent solutions ranging from strategic consultancy, through a range of content and platform solutions to analytical insights that enable corporate and government clients to close the gap between current and future workforce capability.
LTG is listed on the London Stock Exchange's Alternative Investment Market (LTG.L) and headquartered in London. The Group has offices in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia-Pacific.
LTG's businesses, including LEO Learning, Gomo, PRELOADED, Rustici Software, PeopleFluent, Affirmity, Watershed, VectorVMS, Instilled, and Open LMS, are at the forefront of innovation and best-practice in the learning technology and talent management sectors, and have received numerous awards for their exceptional performance. Our portfolio of brands represents the best of breed and they are acknowledged throughout the industry as market leaders.
For more, visit ltgplc.com.
