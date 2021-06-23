HERNDON, Va., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After 18 years of dedicated service to AFG Group, and nearly 45 years in the construction industry, Kenneth Reese, cGMP, Vice President of the Health, Science, Technology, and Defense Division has announced his retirement.
June 30th will mark Ken's final day with AFG. In his absence, Michael O'Connor, PE, AFG President, will serve as Acting HST-D Division Director and will be supported by the newly promoted AFG Vice President, Marcos Miranda, CCM, LEED AP, cGMP who will continue to manage Health, Science and Technology clients.
Ken has been instrumental in solidifying AFG's presence within the health and research construction management sectors and has been directly responsible for expanding AFG's capacity throughout these markets. During his time with AFG he has successfully managed nearly a billion-dollars' worth of construction projects for clients such as the U.S. General Services Administration, the Department of Veteran Affairs, the National Institutes of Health, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology.
"By securing multiple nationwide federal contracts, implementing award-winning project management approaches, and building a world-class team of professionals, Ken has proven to be an exemplary AFG leader. We are extremely thankful for Ken's many contributions to AFG and wish him smooth sailing, fair winds and following seas," AFG CEO, Cheryl K. O'Connor.
This retirement marks Ken's second retirement, as he is also a retired U.S. Navy Seabee Master Chief. During his time in the Navy, Ken managed a wide range of major programs including serving as the Senior Enlisted in Charge at the Presidential Retreat at Camp David on over 70 projects.
Ken is excitedly looking forward to spending more time with his children and grandchildren, as well as improving his golf game with friends.
Media Contact
Sally Clark, AFG Group, Inc., 703-435-0029, sclark@afgcm.com
SOURCE AFG Group, Inc.