HERNDON, Va., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nacha's Afinis Interoperability Standards, a membership-based organization that focuses on the rapid delivery of APIs and other financial services standards across the U.S. and globally, announced its new Board of Directors and Board Officers.
"Afinis Board Members help create and direct a strategic body of thought leaders and technologists that collaborate to identify and bring to market APIs the industry needs," said George Throckmorton, Executive Director of Afinis Interoperability Standards. "We welcome all of our new Directors and Officers who are joining us in this effort."
The 12-person Board will guide the strategic direction of the organization, which develops standardized APIs to bring intelligent innovations to market to advance efficiency, surety, security and interoperability throughout the financial services industry. The new Officers are:
- Orlando Santos, Director, Program Management for Payments, Moov, Afinis Board Chairperson
- John Ainsworth, President and CEO, Bonifii/CUFX, Afinis Board Vice Chairperson
- Deborah Canale, Vice President, Systems Senior Architect, Wells Fargo, Afinis Board Secretary
Ainsworth and Canale both began their terms as Afinis Directors effective in April. New Directors also include:
- Nasreen Quibria, Vice President, Emerging Payments and Technology Policy, ICBA
- Julie Bateman, Senior Vice President, Director of Enterprise and Emerging Digital, Truist
The Board consists of individuals from large and small financial institutions, fintechs, solution providers, and businesses – a representative mix of the financial services stakeholders that will be able to develop and evolve a technical environment that is responsive to the needs of its members and the larger financial services ecosystem. Other Board Directors are:
- George Throckmorton, Executive Director, Afinis
- Alex Yang, Director, CashPro API and Global Open Banking Strategy, Bank of America Merrill Lynch
- Roy Taylor, Vice President and Chief Architect, Commerce Bank
- David Chance, Vice President, Product Strategy & Innovation, Fiserv
- Anita Brady, Vice President, Oracle Corporation
- Christina McGeorge, Director, Digital Banking Product Consultant, NCR
- Rahul Desai, Senior Vice President, TD Bank
Afinis membership is open to all organizations – regardless of size, type or location – interested in the development of standardized APIs. To join or learn more about how Afinis is advancing API standardization to enhance the efficiency and security of today's modern financial industry, visit afinis.org.
About Nacha
Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. Nearly 27 billion ACH payments were made in 2020, valued at close to $62 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services. Learn more at Nacha.org.
