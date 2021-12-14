WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB), the premier organization advocating strategic board leadership in higher education, today announced new members joining its esteemed advisory councils. The councils comprise distinguished experts who contribute to AGB's thought leadership and strengthen higher education governance across the country through their experience, perspectives, and insights.
AGB has seven advisory councils for key leadership roles and priority areas: Presidents, Board Chairs, Board Professionals, Finance Committee Chairs, Foundation Leaders, Senior Fellows, and Student Success.
The following individuals are new council members.
Council of Presidents (with support from AIG)
- Scott Cochran, president, Spartanburg Methodist College (SC)
- James Crawford, president, Felician University (NJ)
- Bassam Deeb, president, Trocaire College (NY)
- Karrie Dixon, president, Elizabeth City State University (NC)
- Damián J. Fernández, president, Eckerd College (FL)
- William R. Harvey, president, Hampton University (VA)
- Ali A. Houshmand, president, Rowan University (NJ)
- Anne M. Houtman, president, Earlham College (IN)
- Michael K. Le Roy, president, Calvin University (MI)
- John R. Porter, president, Lindenwood University (MO)
- Richard M. Rhodes, chancellor, Austin Community College District (TX)
- David Schejbal, president, Excelsior College (NY)
- Sonya Stephens, president, Mount Holyoke College (MA)
- Daniele C. Struppa, president, Chapman University (CA)
- Lynn Perry Wooten, president, Simmons University (MA)
Council of Board Chairs (with support from Ruffalo Noel Levitz)
- Jeffery S. Perry, chair, Babson College Board of Trustees (MA)
- Lisa Stromberg, chair, Goucher College Board of Trustees (MD)
Council for Student Success (with support from AT&T)
- Tracey Berkowitz, member, Academic Affairs Committee, University of Miami (FL)
- Catharine Bond Hill, chair, Educational Policy Committee, Yale University (CT)
- Paige Borden, associate provost and chief analytics officer, University of Central Florida (FL)
- R. Kelly Cameron, board vice chair, Bunker Hill Community College (MA)
- Alex Cirillo, vice chair, Academic Affairs Committee, Minnesota State System (MN)
- Sara Goldrick-Rab, professor, Temple University (PA)
- Paul Hollingsworth, board member, Hollins University (VA)
- Danette Howard, chair, Academic Excellence Committee, Howard University (DC)
- David Huntley, trustee, Southern Methodist University (TX)
- Steven Kelts, professor, Princeton University (NJ)
- Miguel Martinez-Saenz, president, St. Francis College (NY)
- Miriam Pride, board member, Berea College (KY)
- Timothy Renick, executive director, National Institute for Student Success, Georgia State University (GA)
- James E. Roberts, chair, Institutional Engagement Committee, Youngstown State University (OH)
- Kathy Rogers, senior vice president and general counsel, Simmons University (MA)
- Rupesh K. Srivastava, secretary and board member, Ferris State University (MI)
- Andrá Ward, board chair, Northern Kentucky University (KY)
- Michael Wiafe, graduate student of public policy, University of California, Berkeley (CA)
"AGB's ability to empower our members to serve as strategic thought partners that focus on student success—for all students—and long-term institutional vitality is informed by what's happening on the ground. AGB can offer guidance and leading practices in part because of our council members' diversity, insights, and passion," said Henry Stoever, AGB president and CEO. "The contributions that these individuals make mean that AGB focuses on the right issues at the right time, informed by the talent and expertise of its council membership. We value their time, effort, and commitment to this important work."
Each advisory council comprises individuals who represent the broad spectrum of higher education, including public and private, large and small, single institution and multi-campus system, and more. This diversity affords each group a broad pool of experiences that help inform AGB about leading practices and the obstacles and macro-level trends that governing boards face. In turn, AGB leverages its advisory councils to create tools and resources that benefit over 2,000 institutions and 40,000 members.
The councils meet quarterly. A full list of advisory council members can be found here.
