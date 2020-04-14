Aged Black Garlic: Take it to Heart

MADRID, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An in vivo animal study revealed that aged black garlic extract (Pharmactive Biotech Products, S.L. ABG10+®) containing S-allyl-cysteine (SAC) and polyphenols could help promote vascular health. ABG10+, a Nutraingredients Asia Award-winning proprietary black garlic extract formulation, demonstrated that supplementation with this unique compound could help maintain proper cardiovascular function, balance lipids, and decrease the risk of atherosclerosis.
Cardiovascular disease remains the No. 1 global killer, representing 31% of all deaths each year[1], for a total of about 18 million lives, according to the World Health Organization. Oxidative stress — where free oxygen radicals induce genetic and tissue damage — is a known cause of atherosclerosis.
The study, led by Sara Amor, Ph.D., and her team, was conducted at the Autonomous University of Madrid and published in the scientific journal, Nutrients. In the study, one month of treatment with ABG10+ resulted in a 22 % decrease in circulating levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL), reducing the risk of atheroma plaque formation. The supplement also increased beneficial high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL) by an impressive 46%, while improving the overall HDL/LDL ratio by 70%.
In addition, the animal subjects treated with ABG10+ showed lower body weight, lower triglyceride levels, and lower insulin and leptin serum concentrations in comparison to non-treated controls. ABG10+also attenuated vasoconstriction via its ability to reduce inflammation.
Black garlic is simply a whole raw garlic (Allium sativum) bulb that has been fermented under controlled temperatures and relative humidity for approximately one month. Its unique ageing process potentiates its bioactive complex of antioxidant compounds including polyphenols, flavonoids, and melanoidins. It is recognized as one of the fastest trending ingredients for 2020. It is especially popular in Asia, where it has been a component of traditional medicine for centuries and is used for both its cardioprotective effect and to strength the immune system.
ABG10+ is the first black garlic extract to be standardized to a higher concentration of SAC via High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)-based technology. It is produced using the company's proprietary and self-developed ageing technique that enables it to reach excellent SAC levels. ABG10+ is a proven potent antioxidant compound touted in multiple clinical studies for its cardioprotective properties.
"Aged black garlic has been enjoyed for centuries as a culinary delicacy," says Alberto Espinel, head of R&D for Pharmactive. "Today, the extract is being increasingly appreciated for its functional qualities and its role in helping maintain healthy heart function. Our studies endorse ABG10+ as a safe and natural ingredient that can promote cardiovascular health via its ability to balance lipid profiles and enhance vascular and cardiac function."
The encouraging results follow a previous 2016 animal study that demonstrated the ABG10+ formulation's ability to improve the heart's contraction force, reducing cellular death in the myocardium. ABG10+ was also shown to increase the production of nitric oxide, a compound that improves vasodilation and allows a greater flow of nutrients to the heart, thereby helping to prevent ischemic events. Nitric oxide has been widely studied for its beneficial effects on the vascular system, protecting it against atherosclerosis, hypertension, and other heart-related pathologies.
ABG10+ is currently pending the approval for EFSA claims in multiple health categories including cardiovascular care, relieving stress and tiredness, boosting energy, protecting the liver and supporting its detox capacity, fostering immune function, and as an antioxidant.
"ABG10+ scores excellently for its functional versatility as it can be assimilated into food matrices as well as supplements, but even more so as a natural ingredient with multitarget action that comprehensively promotes cardiovascular health," enthuses Julia Diaz, Head of Marketing for Pharmactive.
Pharmactive will showcase ABG10+ at the Vitafoods Europe 2020 expo in Geneva, 1-3 September, booth #I110 and will be more than pleased to invite you to visit our profile at Vitafoods digital week (11-13 May).
About Pharmactive Biotech Products, S.L.
Pharmactive Biotech Products, S.L., is a privately-owned company that develops and manufactures differentiated natural ingredients supported by scientific evidence. The company was founded by a team of entrepreneurs led by Jean-Marie Raymond, who developed a breakthrough solution for the traditional Mediterranean plant saffron. With high standards and dedicated R&D investment, Pharmactive was the first company to introduce saffron extract for mood improvement. Pharmactive partners internationally with universities and research organizations to boost its R&D capabilities and generate new opportunities for its customers.
1. https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/cardiovascular-diseases-(cvds)
