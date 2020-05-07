IRVINE, Calif. and AMSTERDAM, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agendia, Inc., a world leader in precision oncology for breast cancer, today announced that the Company's Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. René Bernards, has been elected as an international member of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) during its 157th Annual Meeting, recognizing his distinguished and continuing achievements in original research. Dr. Bernards is one of 26 distinguished scientists selected from all fields of science. Current membership totals 2,403 active members and 501 international associates, including 190 Nobel Prize recipients.
Dr. Bernards is the head of the section of molecular carcinogenesis at the Netherlands Cancer Institute. Most recently, his laboratory developed the "one-two punch" cancer therapeutic approach in which cancer cells are first treated with a drug that induces senescence and then treated sequentially with a second drug that kills the senescent cancer cells. Dr. Bernards has also identified an unexpected vulnerability of KRAS mutant cancers to the inhibition of the PTPN11 phosphatase. In addition, Dr. Bernards provided a ground-breaking contribution to the field of breast cancer with the development of MammaPrint, the first molecular diagnostic test for personalized treatment of breast cancer, now used worldwide in helping patients make better treatment choices.
"Induction into the National Academy of Sciences is one of the highest recognitions a scientist can receive," said Bernards. "I am honored to be part of this acclaimed group and proud to be considered their colleague."
Dr. Bernards has received several awards for his research, including the Pezcoller Foundation-FECS Recognition for Contribution to Oncology, the Ernst W. Bertner Award for Cancer Research from the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, the ESMO Lifetime Achievement Award in Translational Research in Breast Cancer, the Spinoza award from the Netherlands Organization for Scientific Research and the Queen Wilhelmina Research Prize from the Dutch Cancer Society. He is also a member of the Royal Netherlands Academy of Sciences, the National Academy of Sciences, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and a fellow of the American Association for Cancer Research Academy.
"We are extremely proud that Dr. Bernards has been recognized by the National Academy of Sciences for his 30-year track record in oncology research and significant discoveries that have contributed to the development and clinical success of MammaPrint," said Mark Straley, Chief Executive Officer of Agendia.
The National Academy of Sciences is a private, nonprofit institution for scientific advancement established in 1863 by congressional charter and signed into law by President Abraham Lincoln. Together, with the National Academy of Engineering and the National Academy of Medicine, the 157-year-old society that provides science, engineering, and health policy advice to the federal government and other organizations.
