LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate marketing and web design company Agent Image is serving as the sponsor of the Virtual Tom Ferry Success Summit, a three-day online event that will teach realtors how to move their businesses forward. Now in its 17th year and taking place September 1-3, the summit will include keynote speakers Gary Vaynerchuk, David Childers, and Joseph McClendon III as well as 12 other extraordinary agents including some Agent Image clients who consistently generate between $2 million and $11 million in commissions per year. The solo agents and team leaders alike will share their most trusted and scalable methods for building a million-dollar real estate business. Topics will include the most important trends impacting real estate in the coming years and how to get ahead of the curve, the seven most effective marketing strategies, and a comprehensive plan for how to generate an additional seven to 10 listings monthly.
As a summit sponsor, Agent Image is offering a special ticket that will enable others to participate in the event for a reduced rate. After attending the event, agents can put their newfound knowledge to good use through enlisting Agent Image to help them create an award-winning website and SEO and marketing strategy that will drive new clients and business. By working with thousands of brokers, agents, and real estate companies over the last two decades, Agent Image has perfected proven methods for how to help individuals achieve their real estate goals.
For the $99 special rate please go to: https://pages.tomferry.com/summit-pr-agentimage.html
About Agent Image
Agent Image is the leading expert in real estate website design, marketing, and branding for brokerages and agents. Led by digital marketing executive Jon Krabbe, Agent Image has launched over 20,000 industry websites and digital solutions for real estate professionals around the globe. With top-of-the-line buyer and seller tools, Agent Image creates expertly branded websites with industry leading functionality and lead-generating tools to help real estate experts list and sell homes. Since 1999, Agent Image has been at the forefront in website design and branding for all agents, including industry leaders like The Altman Brothers, Williams & Williams, Dolly Lenz, Aaron Kirman, and many more. With a commitment to meet every client's needs, Agent Image aims to provide the highest level of customer satisfaction.
