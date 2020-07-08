CLEARWATER, Fla., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agent Link, a leading marketing consulting firm based in Clearwater, Florida, has announced that its Top Producer Summit 2020, a national virtual conference for insurance producers and financial services advisors, will be held Aug. 11-13, 2020.
Agent Link founders and co-hosts of this unique virtual event Senia and Stu Gramajo say that they are expecting upwards of 5,000 producers and advisors from across the nation to register and attend. The event features a wide range of practical business-building ideas presented by a lineup of almost 20 exceptional speakers, with a primary focus on what actually works in the real world.
According to Agent Link president Senia Gramajo, "Our Top Producer Summit 2020 is a three-day online learning event and conference – no travel, no crowds, no hassle. Our previous summits have been exceptionally well-received, and we are confident that this one will be our best yet. The outstanding content we've lined up − provided by top producers, world-class trainers, and marketing geniuses – is specifically focused on helping today's producer and advisor build and sustain his or her business in a very challenging time.
"The Agent Link team has done − and continues to do – quite a bit of research on this, and we've determined that there's something that insurance and financial professionals want to learn about more than anything else, and that is how to increase efficiencies with their marketing, prospecting, sales, and business-building efforts. And that's exactly what our top-notch presenters are focusing on."
A few of the topics to be explored in August are the following: detailed case studies of marketing campaigns that insurance producers and advisors are successfully executing in the annuity, senior, under-65 health, property/casualty, term, and permanent life markets; an investment advisor and top producer shares the practical aspects of implementing a holistic planning approach; real-world advice on how to position yourself and your services, with an emphasis on how to get your first appointment with that key prospect; four essential characteristics to look for in a new employee when you're building your agency; innovative digital and online marketing ideas, principles, and practical steps; and much more.
The event also features a virtual exposition hall where attendees can explore online booths filled with opportunities to add more value to their clients and prospects.
It's free to register for the event and watch all live sessions and recordings for up to 24 hours after the event. On-demand access to all videos can be purchased with an All Access Pass.
Sponsorship opportunities are available to insurance carriers, insurance wholesale organizations, and other firms interested in communicating with top producers and advisors.
ABOUT AGENT LINK: Agent Link is a full-service insurance marketing, public relations, and branding company that exclusively services insurance companies, insurance wholesalers, and insurance agents in the United States. The firm offers marketing and PR consultation and strategy planning as well as marketing execution for its clients. Agent Link has a number of custom proprietary tools, such as an in-house insurance agent database and custom lead-tracking campaign dashboard, which enables them to track all marketing campaigns.
For additional information, contact Stu Gramajo, CEO, Agent Link, by e-mail at stu@agentlinkmarketing.com.