LEXINGTON, Mass., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of agents designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, announced today that it will present data on AGEN1181 at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) upcoming ASCO2020 Virtual Scientific Program to be held May 29-31, 2020.
AGEN1181 is a multifunctional Fc-engineered next generation anti-CTLA-4 antibody which has been designed to improve upon the safety and efficacy shown with first-generation CTLA-4 antibodies.
The virtual presentation will be made by Dr. Steven J. O'Day, the Executive Director of the John Wayne Cancer Institute and Cancer Clinic, and Director of Providence Los Angeles Regional Research.
Abstract:
TPS3157
Title:
AGEN1181, A Clinical Stage Fc-engineered anti-CTLA-4 Antibody with Improved Therapeutic Potential for the Treatment of Patients with Advanced Malignancies
Presenter:
Dr. Steven J. O'Day
Session:
Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy
Date/Time:
May 29, 2020/8:00-11:00AM ET
Presentations will be available for on-demand viewing online at https://meetings.asco.org/am/virtual-program beginning on May 29, 2020 at 8:00AM ET.
About Agenus
Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer and infections. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary), and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and twitter.
