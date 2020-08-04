Agenus_Logo.jpg

Agenus Logo (PRNewsFoto/Agenus Inc.)

 By Agenus Inc.

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapy, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, announced today that Dr. Jennifer Buell, President and COO of Agenus will present on Targeting Myeloid Cells in the Tumor Microenvironment at the upcoming William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2020.

Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Webcast Info: http://wsw.com/webcast/blair57/p1/

Title: Targeting Myeloid Cells in Tumor Microenvironment

Time: 11:00AM12:00 PM

Keynote Speaker:
Miriam Merad, M.D., Ph.D., - Chair Professor in Cancer Immunology and Director of the Precision Immunology Institute Mount Sinai School of Medicine

Presentations:
Agenus Inc.
Jennifer Buell, Ph.D. – President and Chief Operating Officer

Codiak Biosciences
 Douglas Williams, Ph.D. - President and Chief Executive Officer

About Agenus
Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer and infections. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary), and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and twitter.

Contact:
Agenus Inc. 
Jennifer Buell, PhD
781-674-4420 
Jennifer.Buell@agenusbio.com 

