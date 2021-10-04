BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shamaym (TASE:SHMM), a leading provider of collaborative real-time learning solutions, announced today a partnership with AgileSparks, a leading agile consulting firm that helps organizations achieve business agility through the implementation of agile approaches, structures, and techniques.
The new normal of work means that teams and organizations face constantly shifting conditions. In a recent State of Agile survey of over 1,300 product development professionals, the need to manage changing priorities was the top reason for adopting an Agile framework, cited by 64% of the respondents.
At the same time, barriers to the adoption of Agile processes are common. Close to a third of the respondents identified ten or more different challenges faced while adopting Agile. The most significant barrier according to the survey is inconsistencies in processes and practices, mentioned by 46% of respondents.
The partnership between Shamaym and AgileSparks will provide organizations with a powerful combination: The AgileSparks Way, which provides hands on guidance on the practices and behaviors needed to achieve sustainable business agility, enhanced by the Shamaym platform for continuous collaboration and learning to reinforce and sustain these practices and behaviors.
"Many organizations adopt agile practices but fail to incorporate the appropriate level of continuous reflection and adaptation," said Yuval Yeret at AgileSparks. "We help world-leading organizations implement and scale Agile approaches to improve their time-to-market, flexibility, and value creation. Shamaym supplements our coaching by providing a platform where ongoing reflection and adaptation can take place through continuously improving debriefs that integrate into the collaboration fabric of the organization."
"Our collaborative improvement solution is designed to amplify learning and growth across the organization," said Chief Executive Officer of Shamaym Ofir Paldi. "We are excited to collaborate with a company such as AgileSparks, with deep process transformation expertise and a proven track record of helping organizations establish sustainable agile practices."
AgileSparks and Shamaym will be joined by a guest speaker from Akamai Technologies in a webinar discussing best practices for scaling Agile methodologies. The webinar will be held October 20, 2021 at 11am EDT. Register here.
About Shamaym
Shamaym helps teams improve their performance and adapt quickly to changing needs by turning day-to-day actions into learning opportunities.
Our AI-powered real-time learning platform makes it easy for employees to capture lessons learned from each activity, share insights with team members, and tap into relevant takeaways at the moment of need.
Shamaym works with leading multinational organizations including LivePerson, TripActions, Applied Materials, Akamai, and Teva. Based on methodology developed by the Israeli Air Force to drive rapid learning and continuous improvement cycles, we help sales, support, and product teams drive higher KPIs and accelerated growth.
To learn more about Shamaym, visit https://shamaym.com.
About AgileSparks
AgileSparks is a boutique agile training/consulting firm with offices in the US (Boston), Israel and India.
AgileSparks helps businesses improve their outcomes, productivity, predictability, quality, and employee engagement through a variety of Agile/Lean solutions like Scrum, Scaled Agile Framework, Kanban, Lean Startup. We work with both technology/software/product organizations as well as business teams such as marketing groups and beyond.
Our team includes internationally recognized thought leaders, book authors and accredited/certified trainers with leading bodies in the Lean/Agile world such as Scrum.org and the Scaled Agile Academy.
AgileSparks' experts work with over 100 companies and thousands of individuals world-wide, ranging from startups all the way to Fortune50 companies in a variety of industry segments - ISVs (product development), enterprise IT and governmental organizations, TELCO, embedded SW and Web/SaaS products, Defense contractors and custom project development shops. AgileSparks is a trusted agility partner for Siemens, P&G Gillette, Idemia, HP Software, Intel, Cisco, EMC, Aras, Poly, Amdocs, GE, CA, Philips, Retalix-NCR, Nice, Cisco, Motorola, CyberArk, eBay and many other world-class companies.
