TORONTO, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM, TSX:AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") today announced that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 1, 2020, each of the ten nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 17, 2020, were elected as directors of Agnico Eagle.

Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes
Withheld

Total Votes
Cast

Percentage
of Votes
For

Percentage
of Votes
Withheld

Dr. Leanne M. Baker

152,767,482

17,753,370

170,520,852

89.59%

10.41%

Sean Boyd

168,800,729

1,720,373

170,521,102

98.99%

1.01%

Martine A. Celej

167,887,655

2,633,447

170,521,102

98.46%

1.54%

Robert J. Gemmell

169,405,381

1,115,471

170,520,852

99.35%

0.65%

Mel Leiderman

155,616,683

14,904,419

170,521,102

91.26%

8.74%

Deborah McCombe

170,375,691

145,411

170,521,102

99.91%

0.09%

James D. Nasso

166,146,541

4,374,311

170,520,852

97.43%

2.57%

Dr. Sean Riley

170,352,119

168,983

170,521,102

99.90%

0.10%

J. Merfyn Roberts

165,605,792

4,915,310

170,521,102

97.12%

2.88%

Jamie C. Sokalsky

165,974,970

4,545,882

170,520,852

97.33%

2.67%

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company that has produced precious metals since 1957.  Its operating mines are located in Canada, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in each of these countries as well as in the United States and Sweden.  Agnico Eagle and its shareholders have full exposure to gold prices due to its long-standing policy of no forward gold sales.  Agnico Eagle has declared a cash dividend every year since 1983.

