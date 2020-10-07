agora_inc_logo.jpg

RTE2020 will offer two days of dynamic speakers, learning sessions and a virtual afterparty produced with Virbela

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a real-time engagement (RTE) platform-as-a-service provider, today announced the speaker schedule and program for its premier virtual conference RTE2020 on October 13-14, 2020. The lineup for the free conference, themed around Building the Future of Real-Time Engagement - Together, is now available at rte2020.agora.io.

Programming on Oct. 13 will focus on What's Trending topics, including speeches and panels about opportunities for product and developer teams to bring people closer together worldwide. On Oct. 14, Community Day programs will empower attendees to improve hands-on skills and launch their businesses during Startup 101 sessions and more.

"Our physical and digital worlds are converging in truly unique ways that enable meaningful, global engagement," says Reggie Yativ, Chief Operations Officer and Chief Revenue Officer at Agora Labs Inc. "For RTE2020, we've laid out an ambitious agenda featuring some of the brightest minds reimagining how we live, work and play together. We look forward to collaborating with all our speakers and attendees on the future of virtual, real-time engagement."

Agora is partnering with Virbela, an immersive technology platform, to host a virtual afterparty and capture the socially engaging conference environment. The afterparty, hosted on Virbela's platform, will allow guests to create customized avatars and socialize in a dynamic metaverse complete with drinks and dancing.

"In today's new reality, businesses and event organizers are looking to recreate the human connection and spontaneous social interaction one gets with in-person events," said Marko Stankovic, VP of marketing at Virbela. "We're excited to partner with Agora to bring RTE2020 to life as a virtual event and provide attendees with a unique experience to explore, network, and socialize as they would in the real world."

Ranging from media and entertainment, to education and gaming, hear from business leaders at some of today's most innovative companies including Scener, The Meet Group, and Talkspace  to learn how they are leveraging RTE in their mobile, web and desktop applications. See below for an overview of key sessions or visit rte2020.agora.io to see the full schedule and register for free.

October 13: What's Trending

Real-Time Engagement: The Vision Keynote

Tony Zhao, co-founder & CEO of Agora

Reggie Yativ, COO & CRO of Agora Labs Inc.

Virginia Liu, SVP of Marketing & Ecosystems at Agora

Clive Downie, chief marketing officer of Unity

Geoff Cook, CEO of The Meet Group

08:00 AM - 09:00 AM PDT(-07:00)

Future Trends in Technology for Sports, Dating and Entertainment

Tony Wang, head of emerging technology & markets for Agora

Eugene Wei, product expert at Interactive Media

Geoff Cook, CEO of The Meet Group

Alex Kruglov, co-founder & CEO of Pop.in

Geremie Camara, chief creative officer for Live Play Mobile

09:30 - 10:30AM PDT

 

 

Selecting the Best Video Codec to Scale Your Apps for RTE

Mark Donnigan, head of video market development at Visionular

Jerome Jang, software engineer at Google

Josh Barnard, technical dir. at iStreamPlanet

Pierre Seigneurbieux, VP of media engineering at BlueJeans

Rui Zhang, distinguished engineer at Cisco Systems

09:30AM - 11:00AM PDT

Successfully Reinvent How We Educate

Jabez LeBret, CEO of Applejax; Heather Dorrian, instructional designer at Samsung

Wyatt Oren, COO of Applejax

Patrick Leonard, COO of MIDAS Education

David Damico, exec. dir. of technology services at Beverly Hills Unified School District

10:45-11:45am PDT

Getting It Right: How to Synchronize Content During Watch Parties

Sid Sharma, director of developers relations & partner engineer at Agora

Joe Braidwood, co-founder & COO of Scener

Carlos Lucas, CEO of NextPlayer

Mark Ollila, CEO of Kast

Miheer Walavalkar, CEO of LiveLike

01:15 - 02:15 PM PDT

 

 

 

Programs and Technologies that Revolutionize Mental Wellness Care

Suzanne Nguyen, sr. dir. communications, brand & communities at Agora

Melissa Barker, founder & CEO of Phoenix Project

Renée Daley, LCSW, sr. clinical product manager at Talkspace

Andromeda Peters, Miss United States 2018, speaker, therapist, actor and model

01:15 - 02:15PM PDT

 

 

 

October 14: Community Day

Creating Immersive Experiences Through AR/VR
Sam Speaight, CEO of VRJAM

10:45 - 11:15AM PDT

The Latest on WebRTC
Huib Kleinhout, product manager at Google

11:15 – 11:45AM PDT

Remote Collaboration is Amazing, Terrifying & Wistful
Evan McGee, CTO and co-founder of Signalwire

 01:45 - 02:15PM PDT

Build Video Chat into Your Unreal Game (Blueprinting)
Joel Thomas, developer evangelist at Agora

03:45 - 04:45PM PDT

RTE2020 is free to register, and the full schedule is available online now. For more information, visit rte2020.agora.io.

About Agora

Agora's mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, in any application, anytime and anywhere. Agora's platform provides developers simple, flexible and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice engagement experiences into their applications.

About Virbela

Virbela is an immersive technology platform for business, events and education. Its modern, cloud-based environment provides a virtual experience for workers, attendees, students and more to communicate, collaborate, meet and socialize. For more information, visit the company's website at virbela.com.

