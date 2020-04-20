BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. All per share amounts included herein are on a diluted per common share basis unless otherwise stated.
First Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Highlights:
- Invested $231.2 million in 55 retail net lease properties
- Completed three development and Partner Capital Solutions ("PCS") projects
- Net Income per share attributable to the Company decreased 2.6% to $0.46
- Net Income attributable to the Company increased 15.7% to $21.2 million
- Increased Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") per share 10.7% to $0.82
- Increased Core FFO 31.4% to $37.6 million
- Increased Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") per share 13.0% to $0.81
- Increased AFFO 34.1% to $37.2 million
- Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.585 per share, a 5.4% year-over-year increase
- Sold 3,373,828 shares of common stock via the forward component of the Company's at-the-market equity ("ATM") program for anticipated net proceeds of $228.4 million
- Settled 1,400,251 shares of the Company's outstanding ATM forward equity offerings for net proceeds of approximately $104.6 million
- Commenced a follow-on public offering of 2,875,000 shares of common stock, including the underwriters' overallotment option, at a public offering price of $61.00 per share, raising net proceeds of $170.4 million
- Received a BBB investment grade credit rating from S&P Global Ratings
Financial Results
Net Income
Net Income attributable to the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased 15.7% to $21.2 million, compared to $18.3 million for the comparable period in 2019. Net Income per share attributable to the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased 2.6% to $0.46, compared to $0.48 per share for the comparable period in 2019.
Core Funds from Operations
Core FFO for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased 31.4% to $37.6 million, compared to Core FFO of $28.6 million for the comparable period in 2019. Core FFO per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased 10.7% to $0.82, compared to Core FFO per share of $0.74 for the comparable period in 2019.
Adjusted Funds from Operations
AFFO for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased 34.1% to $37.2 million, compared to AFFO of $27.7 million for the comparable period in 2019. AFFO per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased 13.0% to $0.81, compared to AFFO per share of $0.72 for the comparable period in 2019.
Dividend
The Company paid a cash dividend of $0.585 per share on April 9, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 27, 2020, a 5.4% increase over the $0.555 quarterly dividend declared in the first quarter of 2019. The quarterly dividend represents payout ratios of approximately 72% of Core FFO per share and AFFO per share, respectively.
CEO Comments
"We are very pleased with our start to the year as we continue to execute on our operating strategy despite the disruption caused by COVID-19," said Joey Agree, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our best-in-class retail portfolio benefitted from another quarter of robust investment volume and opportunistic disposition activities. Approximately 89% of annualized base rents acquired during the quarter are derived from leading investment grade retailers, further solidifying our portfolio. Given our fortified balance sheet and visibility into our pipeline, we are poised to take advantage of a myriad of opportunities."
Portfolio Update
As of March 31, 2020, the Company's growing portfolio consisted of 868 properties located in 46 states totaling approximately 16.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.
The portfolio was approximately 99.3% leased, had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 9.8 years, and generated 59.6% of annualized base rents from investment grade retail tenants or parent entities thereof.
COVID-19 Update
As of April 17, 2020, the Company received April rent payments from over 87% of its portfolio. 100% of the Company's investment grade tenants paid April rent. Additional detail regarding April rent payments received can be found in the Retail Sectors table on page 6.
As is believed to be the case with all retail landlords, the Company received a myriad of short-term rent relief requests, or requests for further discussions from its tenants, from approximately 33% of its portfolio as measured by annualized base rent. The Company believes many of these requests are opportunistic in nature and are coming from tenants that have the ability to pay rent. Not all tenant requests will ultimately result in modification agreements, nor is the Company forgoing its contractual rights under its lease agreements.
Approximately 81% of stores within the Company's portfolio are currently open, 26% of which are operating on a limited basis. The remaining 19% of stores are closed.
Ground Lease Portfolio
As of March 31, 2020, the Company's ground lease portfolio consisted of 66 properties located in 24 states and totaled approximately 2.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. Properties ground leased to tenants accounted for 8.5% of annualized base rents.
The ground lease portfolio was fully occupied, had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 10.6 years, and generated 89.1% of annualized base rents from investment grade retail tenants or parent entities thereof.
Acquisitions
Total acquisition volume for the first quarter of 2020, excluding acquisition and closing costs, was approximately $227.7 million and included 51 assets net leased to leading retailers operating in the off-price retail, auto parts, general merchandise, dollar store, home improvement, grocery and tire and auto service sectors. The properties are located in 24 states and leased to tenants operating in 14 retail sectors. The properties were acquired at a weighted-average capitalization rate of 6.4% and had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 11.0 years. Approximately 88.7% of annualized base rents acquired were generated from investment grade retail tenants or parent entities thereof. Approximately 36% of the Company's first quarter acquisition volume was invested into six assets leased to Walmart.
The Company's outlook for acquisition volume in 2020, which includes several significant assumptions, is being increased to a range of $700 million to $800 million of high-quality retail net lease properties from a previous range of $600 million to $700 million.
Dispositions
During the first quarter, the Company sold six properties for gross proceeds of approximately $25.1 million. The dispositions were completed at a weighted-average capitalization rate of 7.8% and included the Company's only JOANN Fabrics, an Academy Sports, four franchise restaurants and a Walgreens.
The Company is increasing the lower end of its disposition guidance range from $25 million to $35 million and is maintaining the upper end of the range at $75 million.
Development and Partner Capital Solutions
In the first quarter of 2020, the Company completed three previously announced development and PCS projects, including the Company's redevelopment of the former Kmart space in Frankfort, Kentucky for ALDI, Big Lots and Harbor Freight Tools; the Company's first development with Tractor Supply in Hart, Michigan; and the Company's fifth project with Sunbelt Rentals in Converse, Texas which also commenced during the first quarter.
The Company commenced one additional development project during the first quarter. The project is the Company's first development with TJ Maxx in Harlingen, Texas, and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2020.
For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company had four development or PCS projects completed or under construction. Anticipated total costs are approximately $15.3 million and include the following projects:
Tenant
Location
Lease
Lease
Actual or
Status
ALDI
Frankfort, KY
Build-to-Suit
10 years
Q4 2019
Complete
Harbor Freight Tools
Frankfort, KY
Build-to-Suit
10 years
Q4 2019
Complete
Big Lots
Frankfort, KY
Build-to-Suit
10 years
Q1 2020
Complete
Tractor Supply
Hart, MI
Build-to-Suit
10 years
Q1 2020
Complete
Sunbelt Rentals
Converse, TX
Build-to-Suit
10 years
Q1 2020
Complete
TJ Maxx
Harlingen, TX
Build-to-Suit
10 years
Q3 2020
Under Construction
Leasing Activity and Expirations
During the first quarter, the Company executed new leases, extensions or options on approximately 180,000 square feet of gross leasable area throughout the existing portfolio. Notable new leases, extensions or options included an approximately 44,000-square foot Dick's Sporting Goods in Boynton Beach, Florida, and an approximately 38,000-square foot Giant Eagle in Ligonier, Pennsylvania.
As of March 31, 2020, the Company's 2020 lease maturities represented 0.2% of annualized base rents. The following table presents contractual lease expirations within the Company's portfolio as of March 31, 2020, assuming no tenants exercise renewal options:
Year
Leases
Annualized
Percent of
Gross
Leasable Area
Percent of Gross
2020
5
407
0.2%
64
0.4%
2021
25
4,498
2.1%
262
1.6%
2022
20
3,881
1.8%
348
2.2%
2023
41
8,046
3.7%
937
5.8%
2024
35
11,295
5.2%
1,217
7.5%
2025
53
12,970
6.0%
1,068
6.6%
2026
66
11,908
5.5%
1,133
7.0%
2027
69
16,469
7.6%
1,244
7.7%
2028
65
16,470
7.6%
1,240
7.7%
2029
89
28,218
13.1%
2,515
15.6%
Thereafter
481
101,831
47.2%
6,105
37.9%
Total Portfolio
949
$215,993
100.0%
16,133
100.0%
The contractual lease expirations presented above exclude the effect of replacement tenant leases that had been executed as of March 31, 2020 but that had not yet commenced.
Annualized Base Rent and gross leasable area (square feet) are in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding.
(1) Annualized Base Rent represents the annualized amount of contractual minimum rent required by tenant lease agreements as of March 31, 2020, computed on a straight-line basis. Annualized Base Rent is not, and is not intended to be, a presentation in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes annualized contractual minimum rent is useful to management, investors, and other interested parties in analyzing concentrations and leasing activity.
Top Tenants
As of March 31, 2020, Dave & Buster's and Burlington are no longer among the Company's top tenants. The following table presents annualized base rents for all tenants that represent 1.5% or greater of the Company's total annualized base rent as of March 31, 2020:
Tenant
Annualized
Percent of
Annualized Base Rent
Walmart
$13,593
6.3%
Sherwin-Williams
10,001
4.6%
TJX Companies
8,231
3.8%
Best Buy
7,400
3.4%
Tractor Supply
7,113
3.3%
Dollar General
6,846
3.2%
Walgreens
6,594
3.1%
O'Reilly Auto Parts
6,375
3.0%
TBC Corporation
5,880
2.7%
CVS
5,530
2.6%
LA Fitness
5,091
2.4%
Lowe's
4,890
2.3%
Sunbelt Rentals
4,735
2.2%
Dollar Tree
4,658
2.2%
Home Depot
4,549
2.1%
AutoZone
4,049
1.9%
Wawa
3,793
1.8%
Hobby Lobby
3,733
1.7%
Mister Car Wash
3,517
1.6%
Other(2)
99,415
45.8%
Total Portfolio
$215,993
100.0%
Annualized Base Rent is in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding.
(1) Refer to footnote 1 on page 4 for the Company's definition of Annualized Base Rent.
(2) Includes tenants generating less than 1.5% of Annualized Base Rent.
Retail Sectors
The following table presents annualized base rents for all of the Company's retail sectors as of March 31, 2020:
Sector
Annualized
Percent of
Base Rent
April Rent
Home Improvement
$22,665
10.5%
100%
Tire and Auto Service
17,690
8.2%
97%
Grocery Stores
14,921
6.9%
100%
Off-Price Retail
13,539
6.3%
100%
Pharmacy
12,944
6.0%
100%
Convenience Stores
12,817
5.9%
100%
General Merchandise
12,594
5.8%
100%
Auto Parts
12,013
5.6%
100%
Dollar Stores
10,295
4.8%
100%
Consumer Electronics
8,756
4.1%
99%
Farm and Rural Supply
8,064
3.7%
100%
Health and Fitness
7,499
3.5%
26%
Restaurants - Quick Service
6,148
2.8%
82%
Crafts and Novelties
5,895
2.7%
85%
Equipment Rental
5,061
2.3%
100%
Warehouse Clubs
4,988
2.3%
100%
Health Services
4,925
2.3%
85%
Specialty Retail
4,862
2.3%
23%
Discount Stores
4,182
1.9%
61%
Home Furnishings
4,062
1.9%
59%
Theaters
3,786
1.8%
1%
Entertainment Retail
3,117
1.4%
0%
Pet Supplies
2,597
1.2%
94%
Restaurants - Casual Dining
2,426
1.1%
60%
Dealerships
2,367
1.1%
100%
Financial Services
2,075
1.0%
100%
Sporting Goods
2,020
0.9%
100%
Apparel
1,271
0.6%
23%
Shoes
1,019
0.5%
0%
Beauty and Cosmetics
661
0.3%
100%
Office Supplies
659
0.3%
61%
Miscellaneous
75
0.0%
100%
Total Portfolio
$215,993
100.0%
87%
Annualized Base Rent is in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding.
(1) Refer to footnote 1 on page 4 for the Company's definition of Annualized Base Rent.
(2) Reflects the contractual obligations paid or committed in writing and in transit in April as a percentage of the total contractual obligations due in April for each respective sector. The Company is providing this supplemental information about April collections to assist with analysis of the potential financial impact of COVID-19. April rent payments received may not be indicative of collections in future periods.
Geographic Diversification
The following table presents annualized base rents for all states that represent 2.5% or greater of the Company's total annualized base rent as of March 31, 2020:
State
Annualized
Percent of
Annualized Base Rent
Michigan
$16,028
7.4%
Texas
14,881
6.9%
Florida
13,432
6.2%
Illinois
12,018
5.6%
Ohio
11,422
5.3%
Pennsylvania
11,151
5.2%
North Carolina
9,545
4.4%
New Jersey
8,739
4.0%
Virginia
8,216
3.8%
Georgia
7,685
3.6%
Wisconsin
6,879
3.2%
Missouri
6,270
2.9%
New York
6,047
2.8%
Louisiana
5,872
2.7%
Other(2)
77,808
36.0%
Total Portfolio
$215,993
100.0%
Annualized Base Rent is in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding.
(1) Refer to footnote 1 on page 4 for the Company's definition of Annualized Base Rent.
(2) Includes states generating less than 2.5% of Annualized Base Rent.
Capital Markets and Balance Sheet
Capital Markets
During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company entered into forward sale agreements in connection with its ATM program to sell an aggregate of 2,003,118 shares of common stock at an average gross price of $73.34 per share (the "2019 ATM Forward Offerings").
During the first quarter of 2020, the Company entered into forward sale agreements in connection with its ATM program to sell an aggregate of 3,373,828 shares of common stock at an average gross price of $69.00 per share (the "2020 ATM Forward Offerings," and together with the 2019 ATM Forward Offerings, the "ATM Forward Offerings").
On March 30, 2020, the Company settled 1,400,251 shares under the ATM Forward Offerings and received net proceeds of approximately $104.6 million. The shares were initially sold at a weighted-average gross price of $76.65 per share. The Company has 3,976,695 shares remaining to be settled under the ATM Forward Offerings that were initially sold at a weighted-average gross price of $68.49. The Company is required to settle the remaining shares under the ATM Forward Offerings by certain dates between December 2020 and March 2021.
In March 2020, the Company entered into a new $400.0 million ATM program through which the Company may, from time to time, sell shares of common stock. In addition to selling shares of common stock, the Company may enter into forward sale agreements through its ATM program. The Company uses the proceeds generated from its ATM program for general corporate purposes, including funding its investment activity, the repayment or refinancing of outstanding indebtedness, working capital and other general purposes. The 2020 ATM Forward Offerings include 204,074 shares that were sold under the Company's new ATM program on March 30, 2020 and settled subsequent to quarter end. Inclusive of that activity, the Company had approximately $387.3 million of remaining capacity under its ATM program as of March 31, 2020.
On March 30, 2020, the Company commenced a follow-on public offering of 2,875,000 shares of common stock (the "March 2020 Equity Offering"), including the underwriters' overallotment option, at a public offering price of $61.00 per share. The follow-on public offering closed on April 2, 2020, and the Company received net proceeds of approximately $170.4 million which were used to reduce the outstanding balance on its unsecured revolving credit facility.
Balance Sheet
As of March 31, 2020, the Company's net debt to recurring EBITDA was 4.8 times and its fixed charge coverage ratio was 4.4 times. The Company's proforma net debt to recurring EBITDA was 2.5 times when deducting the $170.4 million of net proceeds from the March 2020 Equity Offering and the anticipated net proceeds of $267.4 million from the ATM Forward Offerings from the Company's net debt of $934.0 million.
The Company's total debt to enterprise value was 26.5%. Enterprise value is calculated as the sum of net debt and the market value of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock, assuming conversion of operating partnership units into common stock.
For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company's fully diluted weighted-average shares outstanding were 45.6 million. The basic weighted-average shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were 45.4 million.
For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company's fully diluted weighted-average shares and units outstanding were 45.9 million. The basic weighted-average shares and units outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were 45.8 million.
The Company's assets are held by, and its operations are conducted through, Agree Limited Partnership, of which the Company is the sole general partner. As of March 31, 2020, there were 347,619 operating partnership units outstanding and the Company held a 99.3% interest in the operating partnership.
About Agree Realty Corporation
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 868 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 16.3 million square feet of gross leasable area. The common stock of Agree Realty Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC". For additional information, please visit www.agreerealty.com.
The Company defines the "weighted-average capitalization rate" for acquisitions and dispositions as the sum of contractual fixed annual rents computed on a straight-line basis over the primary lease terms and anticipated annual net tenant recoveries, divided by the purchase and sale prices.
Agree Realty Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheet
($ in thousands, except share and per-share data)
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Assets:
Real Estate Investments:
Land
$ 794,616
$ 735,991
Buildings
1,733,003
1,600,293
Accumulated depreciation
(135,376)
(127,748)
Property under development
5,372
10,056
Net real estate investments
2,397,615
2,218,592
Real estate held for sale, net
7,795
3,750
Cash and cash equivalents
72,091
15,603
Cash held in escrows
20,049
26,554
Accounts receivable - tenants
27,747
26,808
Lease intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $97,183 and $89,118 at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
354,685
343,514
Other assets, net
28,963
29,709
Total Assets
$ 2,908,945
$ 2,664,530
Liabilities:
Mortgage notes payable, net
$ 33,720
$ 36,698
Unsecured term loans, net
237,453
237,403
Senior unsecured notes, net
509,226
509,198
Unsecured revolving credit facility
242,000
89,000
Dividends and distributions payable
26,859
25,014
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
75,334
48,987
Lease intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $20,319 and $19,307 at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
27,341
26,668
Total Liabilities
$ 1,151,933
$ 972,968
Equity:
Common stock, $.0001 par value, 90,000,000 shares authorized, 47,002,109 and 45,573,623 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
$ 5
$ 5
Preferred stock, $.0001 par value per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
1,856,914
1,752,912
Dividends in excess of net income
(62,542)
(57,094)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(39,291)
(6,492)
Total Equity - Agree Realty Corporation
$ 1,755,086
$ 1,689,331
Non-controlling interest
1,926
2,231
Total Equity
$ 1,757,012
$ 1,691,562
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 2,908,945
$ 2,664,530
Agree Realty Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
($ in thousands, except share and per share-data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
2020
2019
Revenues
Rental Income
$ 55,783
$ 42,345
Other
26
3
Total Revenues
$ 55,809
$ 42,348
Operating Expenses
Real estate taxes
$ 4,702
$ 3,622
Property operating expenses
2,335
1,739
Land lease expense
328
195
General and administrative
4,658
4,035
Depreciation and amortization
14,132
9,864
Provision for impairment
-
416
Total Operating Expenses
$ 26,155
$ 19,871
Income from Operations
$ 29,654
$ 22,477
Other (Expense) Income
Interest expense, net
$ (9,670)
$ (7,558)
Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net
1,645
3,427
Income tax (expense) benefit
(259)
170
Net Income
$ 21,370
$ 18,516
Less Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest
141
169
Net Income Attributable to Agree Realty Corporation
$ 21,229
$ 18,347
Net Income Per Share Attributable to Agree Realty Corporation
Basic
$ 0.47
$ 0.49
Diluted
$ 0.46
$ 0.48
Other Comprehensive Income
Net Income
$ 21,370
$ 18,516
Changes in fair value of interest rate swaps
(33,025)
(3,405)
Realized gain (loss) on settlement of interest rate swaps
(17)
-
Total Comprehensive Income
(11,672)
15,111
Comprehensive Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest
109
(138)
Comprehensive Income Attributable to Agree Realty Corporation
$ (11,563)
$ 14,973
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Basic
45,436,191
37,487,851
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted
45,565,053
38,320,307
Agree Realty Corporation
Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO
($ in thousands, except share and per-share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
2020
2019
Net Income
$ 21,370
$ 18,516
Depreciation of rental real estate assets
10,402
7,643
Amortization of lease intangibles - in-place leases and leasing costs
3,621
2,157
Provision for impairment
-
416
(Gain) loss on sale of assets, net
(1,645)
(3,427)
Funds from Operations
$ 33,748
$ 25,305
Amortization of above (below) market lease intangibles, net
3,809
3,276
Core Funds from Operations
$ 37,557
$ 28,581
Straight-line accrued rent
(1,637)
(1,498)
Deferred tax expense (benefit)
-
(475)
Stock based compensation expense
1,014
913
Amortization of financing costs
168
156
Non-real estate depreciation
109
64
Adjusted Funds from Operations
$ 37,211
$ 27,741
Funds from Operations per common share - Basic
$ 0.74
$ 0.67
Funds from Operations per common share - Diluted
$ 0.74
$ 0.65
Core Funds from Operations per common share - Basic
$ 0.82
$ 0.76
Core Funds from Operations per common share - Diluted
$ 0.82
$ 0.74
Adjusted Funds from Operations per common share - Basic
$ 0.81
$ 0.73
Adjusted Funds from Operations per common share - Diluted
$ 0.81
$ 0.72
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares and Units Outstanding - Basic
45,783,810
37,835,470
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares and Units Outstanding - Diluted
45,912,672
38,667,926
Supplemental Information:
Scheduled principal repayments
$ 230
$ 863
Capitalized interest
25
90
Capitalized building improvements
915
34
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Agree Realty Corporation
Reconciliation of Net Debt to Recurring EBITDA
($ in thousands, except share and per-share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
2020
Net Income
$ 21,370
Interest expense, net
9,670
Income tax expense
259
Depreciation of rental real estate assets
10,402
Amortization of lease intangibles - in-place leases and leasing costs
3,621
Non-real estate depreciation
109
(Gain) loss on sale of assets, net
(1,645)
EBITDAre
$ 43,786
Run-Rate Impact of Investment and Disposition Activity
$ 1,160
Amortization of above (below) market lease intangibles, net
3,809
Recurring EBITDA
$ 48,755
Annualized Recurring EBITDA
$ 195,020
Total Debt
$ 1,026,111
Cash, cash equivalents and cash held in escrows
(92,140)
Net Debt
$ 933,971
Net Debt to Recurring EBITDA
4.8x
Net Debt
$ 933,971
Anticipated Net Proceeds from ATM Forward Offerings and March 2020 Equity Offering
(437,765)
Proforma Net Debt
$ 496,206
Proforma Net Debt to Recurring EBITDA
2.5x
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Agree Realty Corporation
Rental Income
($ in thousands, except share and per share-data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
2020
2019
Rental Income Source(1)
Minimum rents(2)
$ 51,062
$ 38,722
Percentage rents(2)
233
287
Operating cost reimbursement(2)
6,660
5,114
Straight-line rental adjustments(3)
1,637
1,498
Amortization of (above) below market lease intangibles(4)
(3,809)
(3,276)
Total Rental Income
$ 55,783
$ 42,345
(1) The Company adopted Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification ("FASB ASC") 842 "Leases" using the modified retrospective approach as of January 1, 2019. The Company adopted the practical expedient in FASB ASC 842 that alleviates the requirement to separately present lease and non-lease components of lease contracts. As a result, all income earned pursuant to tenant leases is reflected as one line, "Rental Income," in the consolidated statement of operations. The purpose of this table is to provide additional supplementary detail of Rental Income.