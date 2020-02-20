BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. All per share amounts included herein are on a diluted per common share basis unless otherwise stated.
Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Highlights:
- Invested $141.1 million in 41 retail net lease properties
- Net Income per share attributable to the Company increased 39.9% to $0.52
- Net Income attributable to the Company increased 70.8% to $22.6 million
- Increased Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") per share 12.3% to $0.81
- Increased Core FFO 37.0% to $35.0 million
- Increased Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") per share 11.5% to $0.80
- Increased AFFO 36.1% to $34.5 million
- Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.585 per share, a 5.4% year-over-year increase
- Completed forward equity offerings for anticipated net proceeds of $144.7 million through the sale of 2,003,118 shares of common stock via the Company's at-the-market equity program ("ATM Program")
- Settled the entirety of the April 2019 forward equity offering for net proceeds of approximately $195.8 million
Full Year 2019 Financial and Operating Highlights:
- Invested or committed $733.8 million in 196 retail net lease properties
- Completed eight development and Partner Capital Solutions ("PCS") projects
- Net Income per share attributable to the Company increased 8.4% to $1.93
- Net Income attributable to the Company increased 37.7% to $80.1 million
- Increased Core FFO per share 7.9% to $3.08
- Increased Core FFO 37.0% to $128.0 million
- Increased AFFO per share 6.6% to $3.02
- Increased AFFO 35.4% to $125.5 million
- Declared dividends of $2.280 per share, a 5.8% year-over-year increase
- Balance sheet positioned for growth at 4.5 times net debt to recurring EBITDA
Financial Results
Net Income
Net Income attributable to the Company for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased 70.8% to $22.6 million, compared to $13.2 million for the comparable period in 2018. Net Income per share attributable to the Company for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased 39.9% to $0.52, compared to $0.36 per share for the comparable period in 2018.
Net Income attributable to the Company for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 increased 37.7% to $80.1 million, compared to $58.2 million for the comparable period in 2018. Net Income per share attributable to the Company for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 increased 8.4% to $1.93, compared to $1.78 per share for the comparable period in 2018.
Core Funds from Operations
Core FFO for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased 37.0% to $35.0 million, compared to Core FFO of $25.6 million for the comparable period in 2018. Core FFO per share for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased 12.3% to $0.81, compared to Core FFO per share of $0.72 for the comparable period in 2018.
Core FFO for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 increased 37.0% to $128.0 million, compared to Core FFO of $93.4 million for the comparable period in 2018. Core FFO per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 increased 7.9% to $3.08, compared to Core FFO per share of $2.85 for the comparable period in 2018.
Adjusted Funds from Operations
AFFO for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased 36.1% to $34.5 million, compared to AFFO of $25.4 million for the comparable period in 2018. AFFO per share for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased 11.5% to $0.80, compared to AFFO per share of $0.71 for the comparable period in 2018.
AFFO for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 increased 35.4% to $125.5 million, compared to AFFO of $92.7 million for the comparable period in 2018. AFFO per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 increased 6.6% to $3.02, compared to AFFO per share of $2.83 for the comparable period in 2018.
Dividend
The Company paid a cash dividend of $0.585 per share on January 3, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 20, 2019, a 5.4% increase over the $0.555 quarterly dividend declared in the fourth quarter of 2018. The quarterly dividend represents payout ratios of approximately 72% of Core FFO per share and 73% of AFFO per share, respectively.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the Company declared dividends of $2.280 per share, a 5.8% increase over the dividends of $2.155 per share declared for the comparable period in 2018. The dividend represents payout ratios of approximately 74% of Core FFO per share and 76% of AFFO per share, respectively.
CEO Comments
"We are extremely pleased with our performance in 2019 as we continued to execute on our operating strategy," said Joey Agree, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our best-in-class retail portfolio benefitted from another year of record investment volume and opportunistic disposition activities. Our focus on industry-leading retailers resulted in a 680-basis point increase in our investment grade exposure while our conservative approach to the balance sheet has positioned our company for another year of strong growth."
Portfolio Update
As of December 31, 2019, the Company's growing portfolio consisted of 821 properties located in 46 states totaling approximately 14.6 million square feet of gross leasable space.
The portfolio was approximately 99.6% leased, had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 10.0 years, and generated 58.2% of annualized base rents from investment grade retail tenants or parent entities thereof.
Ground Lease Portfolio
As of December 31, 2019, the Company's ground lease portfolio consisted of 64 properties located in 24 states and totaled approximately 2.1 million square feet of gross leasable space. Properties ground leased to tenants accounted for 8.5% of annualized base rents.
The ground lease portfolio was fully occupied, had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 10.7 years, and generated 88.5% of annualized base rents from investment grade retail tenants or parent entities thereof.
Acquisitions
Total acquisition volume for the fourth quarter of 2019, excluding acquisition and closing costs, was approximately $138.0 million and included 39 assets net leased to leading retailers operating in the off-price retail, convenience store, auto parts, tire and auto service, dollar store, home improvement, grocery, and crafts and novelties sectors. The properties are located in 24 states and leased to tenants operating in 17 retail sectors. The properties were acquired at a weighted-average capitalization rate of 6.9% and had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 10.9 years. Approximately 71.5% of annualized base rents acquired were generated from investment grade retail tenants or parent entities thereof.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, total acquisition volume, excluding acquisition and closing costs, was approximately $701.4 million. The 186 acquired properties are located in 40 states and leased to 56 diverse tenants who operate in 22 retail sectors. The properties were acquired at a weighted-average capitalization rate of 6.9% and had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 11.7 years. Approximately 76.7% of annualized base rents acquired were generated from investment grade retail tenants or parent entities thereof.
The Company's outlook for acquisition volume in 2020, which assumes continued growth in economic activity, positive business trends and other significant assumptions, is between $600 and $700 million of high-quality retail net lease properties.
Dispositions
During the fourth quarter, the Company sold seven properties for gross proceeds of approximately $31.8 million. The dispositions were completed at a weighted-average capitalization rate of 7.3%.
During the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the Company divested 16 properties for total gross proceeds of $67.2 million. The weighted-average capitalization rate of the dispositions was 7.2%.
The Company's disposition guidance for 2020 is between $25 million and $75 million.
Development and Partner Capital Solutions
In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company completed landlord's work for ALDI and Harbor Freight Tools at the Company's redevelopment of the former Kmart space in Frankfort, Kentucky. Landlord's work continued for Big Lots at the same project as of December 31, 2019, and the Company anticipates completion and full rent commencement in the first quarter of 2020.
Construction continued during the fourth quarter on the Company's first development with Tractor Supply in Hart, Michigan. The project is anticipated to be completed in the first quarter of 2020.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the Company had 10 development or PCS projects completed or under construction. Anticipated total costs are approximately $32.4 million and include the following projects:
Tenant
Location
Lease
Lease
Actual or
Status
Mister Car Wash
Orlando, FL
Build-to-Suit
20 years
Q1 2019
Complete
Mister Car Wash
Tavares, FL
Build-to-Suit
20 years
Q1 2019
Complete
Sunbelt Rentals
Maumee, OH
Build-to-Suit
10 years
Q1 2019
Complete
Sunbelt Rentals
Batavia, OH
Build-to-Suit
10 years
Q2 2019
Complete
Sunbelt Rentals
Georgetown, KY
Build-to-Suit
15 years
Q3 2019
Complete
Gerber Collision
Round Lake, IL
Build-to-Suit
15 years
Q3 2019
Complete
Sunbelt Rentals
Carrizo Springs, TX
Build-to-Suit
10 years
Q3 2019
Complete
Hobby Lobby
Mt. Pleasant, MI
Build-to-Suit
15 years
Q3 2019
Complete
ALDI
Frankfort, KY
Build-to-Suit
10 years
Q4 2019
Complete
Harbor Freight Tools
Frankfort, KY
Build-to-Suit
10 years
Q4 2019
Complete
Big Lots
Frankfort, KY
Build-to-Suit
10 years
Q1 2020
Under Construction
Tractor Supply
Hart, MI
Build-to-Suit
10 years
Q1 2020
Under Construction
Leasing Activity and Expirations
During the fourth quarter, the Company executed new leases, extensions or options on approximately 55,000 square feet of gross leasable area throughout the existing portfolio.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the Company executed new leases, extensions or options on approximately 370,000 square feet of gross leasable area throughout the existing portfolio.
At year end, the Company's 2020 lease maturities represented 0.5% of annualized base rents. The following table presents contractual lease expirations within the Company's portfolio as of December 31, 2019, assuming no tenants exercise renewal options:
Year
Leases
Annualized
Percent of
Gross
Leasable Area
Percent of Gross
2020
8
$1,045
0.5%
113
0.8%
2021
27
5,262
2.6%
318
2.2%
2022
22
4,064
2.0%
367
2.5%
2023
40
7,283
3.6%
726
5.0%
2024
38
11,725
5.7%
1,307
9.0%
2025
49
11,925
5.8%
1,015
7.0%
2026
63
10,992
5.4%
1,069
7.3%
2027
63
15,534
7.6%
1,171
8.1%
2028
64
16,283
8.0%
1,233
8.5%
2029
81
24,098
11.8%
1,839
12.6%
Thereafter
448
95,935
47.0%
5,382
37.0%
Total Portfolio
903
$204,146
100.0%
14,541
100.0%
The contractual lease expirations presented above exclude the effect of replacement tenant leases that had been executed as of December 31, 2019 but that had not yet commenced.
Annualized Base Rent and gross leasable area (square feet) are in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding.
(1)
Annualized Base Rent represents the annualized amount of contractual minimum rent required by tenant lease agreements as of December 31, 2019, computed on a straight-line basis. Annualized Base Rent is not, and is not intended to be, a presentation in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes annualized contractual minimum rent is useful to management, investors, and other interested parties in analyzing concentrations and leasing activity.
Top Tenants
The Company added TBC Corporation, Sunbelt Rentals and Home Depot to its top tenants during 2019. The following table presents annualized base rents for all tenants that represent 1.5% or greater of the Company's total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2019:
Tenant
Annualized
Percent of Annualized
Sherwin-Williams
$10,001
4.9%
Walmart
8,530
4.2%
TJX Companies
7,661
3.8%
Walgreens
6,957
3.4%
Best Buy
6,220
3.0%
Dollar General
6,130
3.0%
Tractor Supply
5,919
2.9%
O'Reilly Auto Parts
5,800
2.8%
CVS
5,530
2.7%
LA Fitness
5,091
2.5%
Home Depot
4,549
2.2%
Lowe's
4,215
2.1%
Dollar Tree
4,201
2.1%
Sunbelt Rentals
4,151
2.0%
AutoZone
3,853
1.9%
TBC Corporation
3,837
1.9%
Wawa
3,793
1.9%
Hobby Lobby
3,733
1.8%
Mister Car Wash
3,510
1.7%
Dave & Buster's
3,117
1.5%
Burlington
3,097
1.5%
Other(2)
94,251
46.2%
Total Portfolio
$204,146
100.0%
Annualized Base Rent is in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding.
Bolded and italicized tenants represent additions for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
(1)
Refer to footnote 1 on page 5 for the Company's definition of Annualized Base Rent.
(2)
Includes tenants generating less than 1.5% of Annualized Base Rent.
Retail Sectors
The following table presents annualized base rents for the Company's top retail sectors that represent 2.5% or greater of the Company's total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2019:
Sector
Annualized
Percent of Annualized
Home Improvement
$21,991
10.8%
Tire and Auto Service
15,639
7.7%
Grocery Stores
14,028
6.9%
Pharmacy
13,308
6.5%
Off-Price Retail
12,969
6.4%
Convenience Stores
12,817
6.3%
Auto Parts
11,242
5.5%
Dollar Stores
9,122
4.5%
General Merchandise
7,791
3.8%
Consumer Electronics
7,576
3.7%
Health and Fitness
7,499
3.7%
Farm and Rural Supply
6,996
3.4%
Restaurants - Quick Service
6,525
3.2%
Crafts and Novelties
6,186
3.0%
Home Furnishings
5,154
2.5%
Other(2)
45,303
22.1%
Total Portfolio
$204,146
100.0%
Annualized Base Rent is in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding.
(1)
Refer to footnote 1 on page 5 for the Company's definition of Annualized Base Rent.
(2)
Includes sectors generating less than 2.5% of Annualized Base Rent.
Geographic Diversification
The following table presents annualized base rents for all states that represent 2.5% or greater of the Company's total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2019:
State
Annualized
Percent of Annualized
Michigan
$17,373
8.5%
Texas
14,243
7.0%
Florida
12,692
6.2%
Illinois
12,076
5.9%
Pennsylvania
10,654
5.2%
Ohio
10,057
4.9%
New Jersey
8,739
4.3%
Virginia
8,216
4.0%
Georgia
7,333
3.6%
Wisconsin
6,857
3.4%
Missouri
6,270
3.1%
North Carolina
5,795
2.8%
Louisiana
5,774
2.8%
Other(2)
78,067
38.3%
Total Portfolio
$204,146
100.0%
Annualized Base Rent is in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding.
(1)
Refer to footnote 1 on page 5 for the Company's definition of Annualized Base Rent.
(2)
Includes states generating less than 2.5% of Annualized Base Rent.
Capital Markets and Balance Sheet
Capital Markets
During 2019, the Company executed numerous capital markets transactions to fund strategic growth and maintain a fortified balance sheet:
- In March 2019, the Company sold 886,768 shares of common stock through its ATM Program at an average price of $66.83 per share, raising gross proceeds of approximately $59.3 million.
- In May 2019, the Company settled the entirety of a 3,500,000-share forward equity offering and received net proceeds of approximately $186.0 million. The follow-on offering closed in September 2018 at a public offering price of $55.20 per share.
- In July 2019, the Company entered into a new $400.0 million ATM Program through which the Company may, from time to time, sell shares of common stock. In addition to selling shares of common stock, the Company may enter into forward sale agreements through its ATM Program.
- During the third quarter of 2019, the Company sold 444,228 shares of common stock through its new ATM Program at an average price of $74.30 per share, raising gross proceeds of approximately $33.0 million.
- In October 2019, the Company funded the private placement of $125.0 million principal amount of senior unsecured notes (the "Notes"). In June 2019, the Company priced the Notes which bear interest at an annual fixed rate of 4.47% and mature on October 30, 2031. In March 2019, the Company entered into forward-starting interest rate swap agreements to fix the interest for $100.0 million of long-term debt until maturity. The Company terminated the swap agreements at the time of pricing the Notes. Considering the effect of the terminated swap agreements, the blended all-in rate to the Company for the $125.0 million aggregate principal amount of Notes is 4.42%.
- In December 2019, the Company entered into a Second Amended and Restated Revolving Credit and Term Loan Agreement to increase its senior unsecured credit facility (the "Credit Facility") to $600 million. The Credit Facility is comprised of a $500 million unsecured revolving credit facility (the "Revolving Facility") and $65 million and $35 million unsecured term loans (together, the "Unsecured Term Loans"). The Credit Facility includes an accordion option that allows the Company to request additional lender commitments up to a total of $1.1 billion. The Revolving Facility will mature in January 2024 with options to extend the maturity date to January 2025, and the Unsecured Term Loans will mature in January 2024.
- In December 2019, the Company settled the entirety of a 3,162,500-share forward equity offering and received net proceeds of approximately $195.8 million. The follow-on offering was initially commenced in April 2019 at a public offering price of $65.85 per share.
- During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company entered into forward sale agreements in connection with its ATM Program to sell an aggregate of 2,003,118 shares of common stock (the "ATM Forward Offerings") at an average gross price of $73.34 per share. Upon settlement, the ATM Forward Offerings are anticipated to raise net proceeds of approximately $144.7 million after deducting fees and expenses and making certain other adjustments as provided in the equity distribution agreements. To date, the Company has not received any proceeds from the sale of shares under the ATM Forward Offerings.
Balance Sheet
As of December 31, 2019, the Company's net debt to recurring EBITDA was 4.5 times and its fixed charge coverage ratio was 4.3 times. When deducting the anticipated net proceeds of $144.7 million from the Company's net debt of $834.0 million, the Company's proforma net debt to recurring EBITDA is 3.7 times. The Company's total debt to enterprise value was 21.6%. Enterprise value is calculated as the sum of net debt and the market value of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock, assuming conversion of operating partnership units into common stock.
For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the Company's fully diluted weighted-average shares outstanding were 43.0 million and 41.2 million, respectively. The basic weighted-average shares outstanding for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 were 42.3 million and 40.6 million, respectively.
For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the Company's fully diluted weighted-average shares and units outstanding were 43.3 million and 41.6 million, respectively. The basic weighted-average shares and units outstanding for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 were 42.6 million and 40.9 million, respectively.
The Company's assets are held by, and its operations are conducted through, Agree Limited Partnership, of which the Company is the sole general partner. As of December 31, 2019, there were 347,619 operating partnership units outstanding and the Company held a 99.2% interest in the operating partnership.
Conference Call/Webcast
The Company will host its quarterly analyst and investor conference call on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 9:00 AM ET. To participate in the conference call, please dial (866) 363-3979 approximately ten minutes before the call begins.
Additionally, a webcast of the conference call will be available through the Company's website. To access the webcast, visit www.agreerealty.com ten minutes prior to the start time of the conference call and go to the Invest section of the website. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online through the Invest section of www.agreerealty.com.
About Agree Realty Corporation
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of December 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 821 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 14.6 million square feet of gross leasable space. The common stock of Agree Realty Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC". For additional information, please visit www.agreerealty.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain "forward-looking" statements relating to, among other things, projected financial and operating results. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximately," "believe," "could," "project," "predict," "forecast," "continue," "assume," "plan," "outlook" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and can include future expectations, future plans and strategies, financial and operating projections or other forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to factors described in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, without limitation, the risk factors in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports. Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no duty to update the statements in this release to conform the statements to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations or assumptions.
For further information about the Company's business and financial results, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.agreerealty.com. The Company defines the "weighted-average capitalization rate" for acquisitions and dispositions as the sum of contractual fixed annual rents computed on a straight-line basis over the primary lease terms and anticipated annual net tenant recoveries, divided by the purchase and sale prices.
Agree Realty Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheet
($ in thousands, except share and per-share data)
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Assets:
Real Estate Investments:
Land
$ 735,991
$ 553,704
Buildings
1,600,293
1,194,985
Accumulated depreciation
(127,748)
(100,312)
Property under development
10,056
12,957
Net real estate investments
2,218,592
1,661,334
Real estate held for sale, net
3,750
-
Cash and cash equivalents
15,603
53,955
Cash held in escrows
26,554
20
Accounts receivable - tenants
26,808
21,547
Lease intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $89,118 and $62,543 at
343,514
280,153
Other assets, net
29,709
11,180
Total Assets
$ 2,664,530
$ 2,028,189
Liabilities:
Mortgage notes payable, net
$ 36,698
$ 60,926
Unsecured term loans, net
237,403
256,419
Senior unsecured notes, net
509,198
384,064
Unsecured revolving credit facility
89,000
19,000
Dividends and distributions payable
25,014
21,031
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
48,987
21,045
Lease intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $19,307 and $15,177 at
26,668
27,218
Total Liabilities
$ 972,968
$ 789,703
Equity:
Common stock, $.0001 par value, 90,000,000 shares authorized, 45,573,623
$ 5
$ 4
Preferred stock, $.0001 par value per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
1,752,912
1,277,592
Dividends in excess of net income
(57,094)
(42,945)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(6,492)
1,424
Total Equity - Agree Realty Corporation
$ 1,689,331
$ 1,236,075
Non-controlling interest
2,231
2,411
Total Equity
$ 1,691,562
$ 1,238,486
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 2,664,530
$ 2,028,189
Agree Realty Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
($ in thousands, except share and per share-data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenues
Rental Income
$ 52,039
$ 37,403
$ 187,279
$ 136,884
Other
96
45
199
238
Total Revenues
$ 52,135
$ 37,448
$ 187,478
$ 137,122
Operating Expenses
Real estate taxes
$ 4,504
$ 2,896
$ 15,520
$ 10,721
Property operating expenses
1,916
1,990
6,749
5,645
Land lease expense
320
134
1,242
645
General and administrative
3,820
3,172
15,566
11,756
Depreciation and amortization
13,106
8,449
45,703
33,030
Provision for impairment
-
668
1,609
2,319
Total Operating Expenses
$ 23,666
$ 17,309
$ 86,389
$ 64,116
Income from Operations
$ 28,469
$ 20,139
$ 101,089
$ 73,006
Other (Expense) Income
Interest expense, net
$ (9,730)
$ (6,907)
$ (33,094)
$ (24,872)
Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net
4,333
231
13,306
11,180
Income tax expense
(328)
(125)
(538)
(516)
Net Income
$ 22,744
$ 13,338
$ 80,763
$ 58,798
Less Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest
185
126
682
626
Net Income Attributable to Agree Realty Corporation
$ 22,559
$ 13,212
$ 80,081
$ 58,172
Net Income Per Share Attributable to Agree Realty Corporation
Basic
$ 0.53
$ 0.37
$ 1.96
$ 1.80
Diluted
$ 0.52
$ 0.36
$ 1.93
$ 1.78
Other Comprehensive Income
Net Income
$ 22,744
$ 13,338
$ 80,763
$ 58,798
Changes in fair value of interest rate swaps
5,842
(3,112)
(8,775)
54
Realized gain (loss) on settlement of interest rate swaps
(14)
-
788
-
Total Comprehensive Income
28,572
10,226
72,776
58,852
Comprehensive Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest
(502)
(97)
(611)
(631)
Comprehensive Income Attributable to Agree Realty Corporation
$ 28,070
$ 10,129
$ 72,165
$ 58,221
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Basic
42,287,660
34,856,396
40,577,346
32,070,255
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted
42,996,318
35,179,168
41,223,614
32,401,122
Agree Realty Corporation
Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO
($ in thousands, except share and per-share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net Income
$ 22,744
$ 13,338
$ 80,763
$ 58,798
Depreciation of rental real estate assets
9,563
6,808
34,349
24,553
Amortization of lease intangibles - in-place leases and leasing costs
3,453
1,929
11,071
8,271
Provision for impairment
-
668
1,609
2,319
(Gain) loss on sale of assets, net
(4,333)
(231)
(13,306)
(11,180)
Funds from Operations
$ 31,427
$ 22,512
$ 114,486
$ 82,761
Amortization of above (below) market lease intangibles, net
3,618
3,076
13,501
10,668
Core Funds from Operations
$ 35,045
$ 25,588
$ 127,987
$ 93,429
Straight-line accrued rent
(1,928)
(1,305)
(7,093)
(4,648)
Deferred tax expense (benefit)
-
-
(475)
-
Stock based compensation expense
1,134
852
4,106
3,227
Amortization of financing costs
165
145
706
578
Non-real estate depreciation
89
82
283
146
Adjusted Funds from Operations
$ 34,505
$ 25,362
$ 125,514
$ 92,732
Funds from Operations per common share - Basic
$ 0.74
$ 0.64
$ 2.80
$ 2.55
Funds from Operations per common share - Diluted
$ 0.73
$ 0.63
$ 2.75
$ 2.53
Core Funds from Operations per common share - Basic
$ 0.82
$ 0.73
$ 3.13
$ 2.88
Core Funds from Operations per common share - Diluted
$ 0.81
$ 0.72
$ 3.08
$ 2.85
Adjusted Funds from Operations per common share - Basic
$ 0.81
$ 0.72
$ 3.07
$ 2.86
Adjusted Funds from Operations per common share - Diluted
$ 0.80
$ 0.71
$ 3.02
$ 2.83
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares and Units Outstanding - Basic
42,635,279
35,204,015
40,924,965
32,417,874
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares and Units Outstanding - Diluted
43,343,937
35,526,787
41,571,233
32,748,741
Supplemental Information:
Scheduled principal repayments
$ 251
$ 850
$ 2,401
$ 3,337
Capitalized interest
89
67
410
448
Capitalized building improvements
1,251
594
2,451
1,635
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Agree Realty Corporation
Reconciliation of Net Debt to Recurring EBITDA
($ in thousands, except share and per-share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
2019
Net Income
$ 22,744
Interest expense, net
9,730
Income tax expense
328
Depreciation of rental real estate assets
9,563
Amortization of lease intangibles - in-place leases and leasing costs
3,453
Non-real estate depreciation
89
(Gain) loss on sale of assets, net
(4,333)
EBITDAre
$ 41,574
Run-Rate Impact of Investment and Disposition Activity
$ 1,435
Amortization of above (below) market lease intangibles, net
3,618
Recurring EBITDA
$ 46,627
Annualized Recurring EBITDA
$ 186,508
Total Debt
$ 876,115
Cash, cash equivalents and cash held in escrows
(42,157)
Net Debt
$ 833,958
Net Debt to Recurring EBITDA
4.5x
Net Debt
$ 833,958
Anticipated Net Proceeds from ATM Forward Offerings
(144,676)
Proforma Net Debt
$ 689,282
Proforma Net Debt to Recurring EBITDA
3.7x
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Agree Realty Corporation
Rental Income
($ in thousands, except share and per share-data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
Rental Income Source(1)
Minimum rents(2)
$ 47,759
$ 34,856
$ 172,548
$ 127,748
Percentage rents(2)
50
46
336
261
Operating cost reimbursement(2)
5,920
4,272
20,801
14,887
Straight-line rental adjustments(3)
1,928
1,305
7,094
4,656
Amortization of (above) below market lease intangibles(4)
(3,618)
(3,076)
(13,500)
(10,668)
Total Rental Income
$ 52,039
$ 37,403
$ 187,279
$ 136,884
(1) The Company adopted Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification ("FASB ASC") 842 "Leases" using the modified retrospective approach as of January 1, 2019. The Company adopted the practical expedient in FASB ASC 842 that alleviates the requirement to separately present lease and non-lease components of lease contracts. As a result, all income earned pursuant to tenant leases is reflected as one line, "Rental Income," in the consolidated statement of operations. The purpose of this table is to provide additional supplementary detail of Rental Income.