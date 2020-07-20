BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. All per share amounts included herein are on a diluted per common share basis unless otherwise stated.
Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Highlights:
- Invested a record $275.6 million in 78 retail net lease properties
- Net Income per share attributable to the Company increased 4.7% to $0.47
- Net Income attributable to the Company increased 36.1% to $25.3 million
- Increased Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") per share 2.1% to $0.76
- Increased Core FFO 32.0% to $40.9 million
- Increased Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") per share 3.0% to $0.76
- Increased AFFO 33.1% to $40.7 million
- Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share, a 5.3% year-over-year increase
- Completed forward equity offering in which 6,166,666 shares were sold to Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. via an underwritten public offering at $60.00 per share, raising anticipated net proceeds of $362.7 million
- Sold 742,860 shares of common stock via the forward component of the Company's at-the-market equity ("ATM") program for anticipated net proceeds of $48.4 million
- Settled 3,976,695 shares of the Company's outstanding ATM forward equity offerings for net proceeds of approximately $267.4 million
First Half 2020 Financial and Operating Highlights:
- Invested a record $506.8 million in 132 retail net lease properties
- Completed four development or Partner Capital Solutions ("PCS") projects
- Net Income per share attributable to the Company increased 1.1% to $0.93
- Net Income attributable to the Company increased 25.9% to $46.5 million
- Increased Core FFO per share 6.1% to $1.58
- Increased Core FFO 31.7% to $78.4 million
- Increased AFFO per share 7.6% to $1.57
- Increased AFFO 33.6% to $77.9 million
- Declared dividends of $1.185 per share, a 5.3% year-over-year increase
- Received a BBB investment grade credit rating from S&P Global Ratings to accompany the Company's existing Baa2 investment grade credit rating from Moody's Investors Service
Financial Results
Net Income
Net Income attributable to the Company for the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased 36.1% to $25.3 million, compared to $18.6 million for the comparable period in 2019. Net Income per share attributable to the Company for the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased 4.7% to $0.47, compared to $0.45 per share for the comparable period in 2019.
Net Income attributable to the Company for the six months ended June 30, 2020 increased 25.9% to $46.5 million, compared to $36.9 million for the comparable period in 2019. Net income per share attributable to the Company for the six months ended June 30, 2020 increased 1.1% to $0.93, compared to $0.92 per share for the comparable period in 2019.
Core Funds from Operations
Core FFO for the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased 32.0% to $40.9 million, compared to Core FFO of $31.0 million for the comparable period in 2019. Core FFO per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased 2.1% to $0.76, compared to Core FFO per share of $0.75 for the comparable period in 2019.
Core FFO for the six months ended June 30, 2020 increased 31.7% to $78.4 million, compared to Core FFO of $59.5 million for the comparable period in 2019. Core FFO per share for the six months ended June 30, 2020 increased 6.1% to $1.58, compared to Core FFO per share of $1.49 for the comparable period in 2019.
Adjusted Funds from Operations
AFFO for the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased 33.1% to $40.7 million, compared to AFFO of $30.6 million for the comparable period in 2019. AFFO per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased 3.0% to $0.76, compared to AFFO per share of $0.74 for the comparable period in 2019.
AFFO for the six months ended June 30, 2020 increased 33.6% to $77.9 million, compared to AFFO of $58.3 million for the comparable period in 2019. AFFO per share for the six months ended June 30, 2020 increased 7.6% to $1.57, compared to AFFO per share of $1.45 for the comparable period in 2019.
Dividend
The Company paid a cash dividend of $0.60 per share on July 10, 2020 to stockholders of record on June 26, 2020, a 5.3% increase over the $0.570 quarterly dividend declared in the second quarter of 2019. The quarterly dividend represents payout ratios of approximately 79% of Core FFO per share and AFFO per share, respectively.
For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company declared dividends of $1.185 per share, a 5.3% increase over the dividends of $1.125 per share declared for the comparable period in 2019. The dividends represent payout ratios of approximately 75% of Core FFO per share and 76% of AFFO per share, respectively.
CEO Comments
"We are extremely pleased with our performance during the first half of the year as we executed on our strategy in an efficient and disciplined manner amidst the ongoing disruption caused by COVID-19," said Joey Agree, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our rent collections of approximately 90% during the second quarter, as well as 94% to date in July, demonstrate the resiliency of our best-in-class portfolio. Given our record year-to-date investment activity and robust pipeline, we are increasing our full-year acquisition guidance to a range of $900 million to $1.1 billion. While increasing our acquisition guidance, we will continue to adhere to our rigorous underwriting standards and will maintain our fortress-like balance sheet during these uncertain times."
Portfolio Update
As of June 30, 2020, the Company's growing portfolio consisted of 936 properties located in 46 states and totaled approximately 18.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.
The portfolio was approximately 99.8% leased, had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 9.7 years, and generated 61.0% of annualized base rents from investment grade retail tenants or parent entities thereof.
COVID-19 Rental Payment Update
As of July 17, 2020, the Company received April, May and June rent payments from 92%, 89% and 89% of its portfolio, respectively. In the aggregate, the Company received second quarter rent payments from 90% of its portfolio. The Company has entered into deferral agreements representing 1% of April rents, 4% of May rents and 5% of June rents. In the aggregate, the Company entered into deferral agreements representing 3% of second quarter rents.
The Company has received July rent payments from 94% of its portfolio and entered into deferral agreements with tenants representing 3% of July rents. The weighted-average deferral period for all deferral agreements entered into as of July 17, 2020 is approximately three months, with a weighted-average payback period of approximately nine months.
Ground Lease Portfolio
As of June 30, 2020, the Company's ground lease portfolio consisted of 69 properties located in 25 states and totaled approximately 2.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. Properties ground leased to tenants accounted for 8.0% of annualized base rents.
The ground lease portfolio was fully occupied, had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 10.4 years, and generated 89.3% of annualized base rents from investment grade retail tenants or parent entities thereof.
Acquisitions
Total acquisition volume for the second quarter of 2020 was approximately $271.8 million and included 75 assets net leased to leading retailers operating in sectors including off-price retail, auto parts, general merchandise, dollar stores, convenience stores, grocery stores and tire and auto service. The properties are located in 26 states and leased to tenants operating in 11 sectors. The properties were acquired at a weighted-average capitalization rate of 6.5% and had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 10.9 years. Approximately 79.4% of annualized base rents acquired were generated from investment grade retail tenants or parent entities thereof. Approximately 27% of the Company's second quarter acquisition volume was invested into seven assets leased to Walmart.
For the six months ended June 30, 2020, total acquisition volume was approximately $499.5 million. The 126 acquired properties are located in 33 states and leased to 24 diverse tenants who operate in 17 retail sectors. The properties were acquired at a weighted-average capitalization rate of 6.5% and had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 11.0 years. Approximately 83.6% of annualized base rents were generated from investment grade retail tenants or parent entities thereof. Approximately 31% of the Company's year-to-date acquisition volume was invested into 13 assets leased to Walmart.
The Company's outlook for total acquisition volume in 2020, which includes several significant assumptions, is being increased to a range of $900 million to $1.1 billion from a previous range of $700 million to $800 million.
Dispositions
During the second quarter, the Company sold eight properties for gross proceeds of approximately $19.0 million. The dispositions were completed at a weighted-average capitalization rate of 6.3%. During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company divested 14 properties for total gross proceeds of $44.1 million. The weighted-average capitalization rate of the dispositions was 7.2%.
The Company is increasing the lower end of its total disposition guidance range for 2020 from $35 million to $50 million and is maintaining the upper end of the range at $75 million.
Development and Partner Capital Solutions
In the second quarter of 2020, the Company completed its first development with Family Dollar in Grayling, Michigan. The Company commenced one new development project during the second quarter. The project is the Company's second development with Harbor Freight Tools in Weslaco, Texas, and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Construction continued during the second quarter on the Company's first development with TJ Maxx in Harlingen, Texas, which is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2020.
For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company had six development or PCS projects completed or under construction. Anticipated total costs are approximately $19.1 million and include the following projects:
Tenant
Location
Lease
Lease
Actual or
Status
ALDI
Frankfort, KY
Build-to-Suit
10 years
Q4 2019
Complete
Harbor Freight Tools
Frankfort, KY
Build-to-Suit
10 years
Q4 2019
Complete
Big Lots
Frankfort, KY
Build-to-Suit
10 years
Q1 2020
Complete
Tractor Supply
Hart, MI
Build-to-Suit
10 years
Q1 2020
Complete
Sunbelt Rentals
Converse, TX
Build-to-Suit
10 years
Q1 2020
Complete
Family Dollar
Grayling, MI
Build-to-Suit
7 Years
Q2 2020
Complete
TJ Maxx
Harlingen, TX
Build-to-Suit
10 years
Q3 2020
Under Construction
Harbor Freight Tools
Weslaco, TX
Build-to-Suit
15 Years
Q4 2020
Under Construction
Leasing Activity and Expirations
During the second quarter, the Company executed new leases, extensions or options on approximately 92,000 square feet of gross leasable area throughout the existing portfolio. Notable new leases, extensions or options included the 20-year net lease with Loves Furniture at the former Art Van Furniture store in Canton, Michigan. The approximately 70,000 square foot space was delivered to Loves Furniture in June. Rent is anticipated to commence during the third quarter of 2020.
For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company executed new leases, extensions or options on approximately 272,000 square feet of gross leasable area throughout the existing portfolio.
As of June 30, 2020, the Company's 2020 lease maturities represented 0.1% of annualized base rents. The following table presents contractual lease expirations within the Company's portfolio as of June 30, 2020, assuming no tenants exercise renewal options:
Year
Leases
Annualized
Percent of
Gross
Percent of Gross
2020
3
300
0.1%
59
0.3%
2021
24
4,448
1.9%
262
1.4%
2022
18
3,713
1.6%
340
1.9%
2023
41
8,046
3.4%
936
5.1%
2024
37
12,463
5.3%
1,408
7.7%
2025
57
14,085
6.0%
1,328
7.2%
2026
70
12,361
5.3%
1,187
6.5%
2027
73
16,936
7.2%
1,296
7.1%
2028
69
17,168
7.3%
1,481
8.1%
2029
96
29,851
12.7%
2,672
14.6%
Thereafter
531
115,224
49.2%
7,388
40.1%
Total Portfolio
1,019
$234,595
100.0%
18,357
100.0%
The contractual lease expirations presented above exclude the effect of replacement tenant leases that had been executed as of June 30, 2020 but that had not yet commenced. Annualized Base Rent and gross leasable area (square feet) are in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding.
(1)
Annualized Base Rent represents the annualized amount of contractual minimum rent required by tenant lease agreements as of June 30, 2020, computed on a straight-line basis. Annualized Base Rent is not, and is not intended to be, a presentation in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes annualized contractual minimum rent is useful to management, investors, and other interested parties in analyzing concentrations and leasing activity.
Top Tenants
The Company added Burlington to its top tenants during the second quarter of 2020. As of June 30, 2020, Mister Car Wash is no longer among the Company's top tenants. The following table presents annualized base rents for all tenants that represent 1.5% or greater of the Company's total annualized base rent as of June 30, 2020:
Tenant
Annualized
Percent of
Walmart
$17,894
7.6%
Sherwin-Williams
10,001
4.3%
Dollar General
9,280
4.0%
Best Buy
8,973
3.8%
TJX Companies
8,231
3.5%
Tractor Supply
7,950
3.4%
O'Reilly Auto Parts
7,565
3.2%
Walgreens
6,594
2.8%
TBC Corporation
6,088
2.6%
CVS
5,530
2.4%
Hobby Lobby
5,147
2.2%
LA Fitness
5,091
2.2%
Dollar Tree
5,036
2.1%
Lowe's
4,890
2.1%
Sunbelt Rentals
4,735
2.0%
Home Depot
4,549
1.9%
AutoZone
4,438
1.9%
Wawa
3,793
1.6%
Burlington
3,671
1.6%
Other(2)
105,139
44.8%
Total Portfolio
$234,595
100.0%
Annualized Base Rent is in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding.
Bolded and italicized tenants represent additions for the three months ended June 30, 2020.
(1)
Refer to footnote 1 on page 5 for the Company's definition of Annualized Base Rent.
(2)
Includes tenants generating less than 1.5% of Annualized Base Rent.
Retail Sectors
The following table presents annualized base rents for all of the Company's retail sectors as of June 30, 2020:
Sector
Annualized
Percent of
Q2 2020 Rent
Home Improvement
$22,665
9.7%
98%
Tire and Auto Service
17,898
7.6%
96%
General Merchandise
16,895
7.2%
99%
Grocery Stores
16,459
7.0%
100%
Convenience Stores
15,189
6.5%
100%
Off-Price Retail
14,114
6.0%
75%
Auto Parts
13,528
5.8%
100%
Dollar Stores
13,107
5.6%
100%
Pharmacy
12,944
5.5%
100%
Consumer Electronics
10,335
4.4%
100%
Farm and Rural Supply
8,901
3.8%
100%
Health and Fitness
7,499
3.2%
20%
Crafts and Novelties
7,309
3.1%
89%
Home Furnishings
5,611
2.4%
61%
Restaurants - Quick Service
5,267
2.2%
99%
Equipment Rental
5,061
2.2%
100%
Warehouse Clubs
4,988
2.1%
100%
Health Services
4,923
2.1%
100%
Specialty Retail
4,862
2.1%
72%
Discount Stores
4,182
1.8%
90%
Theaters
3,854
1.6%
71%
Entertainment Retail
3,117
1.3%
0%
Dealerships
3,112
1.3%
100%
Pet Supplies
2,597
1.1%
100%
Restaurants - Casual Dining
2,187
0.9%
85%
Financial Services
2,075
0.9%
100%
Sporting Goods
2,020
0.9%
100%
Apparel
1,271
0.5%
45%
Shoes
1,019
0.4%
55%
Beauty and Cosmetics
878
0.4%
100%
Office Supplies
659
0.3%
100%
Miscellaneous
69
0.1%
94%
Total Portfolio
$234,595
100.0%
90%
Annualized Base Rent is in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding.
(1)
Refer to footnote 1 on page 5 for the Company's definition of Annualized Base Rent.
(2)
Reflects the contractual rent paid as a percentage of the total contractual rent due for the three months ended June 30, 2020 for each respective sector. Beginning in 2020, the Company began providing supplemental disclosures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Contractual rent" for any period means the recurring cash amount charged to tenants, inclusive of monthly base rent and recurring operating cost reimbursements due pursuant to lease agreements, for such period.
Geographic Diversification
The following table presents annualized base rents for all states that represent 2.5% or greater of the Company's total annualized base rent as of June 30, 2020:
State
Annualized
Percent of
Michigan
$18,362
7.8%
Texas
16,397
7.0%
Florida
14,356
6.1%
Illinois
12,859
5.5%
Pennsylvania
11,675
5.0%
Ohio
11,509
4.9%
North Carolina
9,641
4.1%
Georgia
8,889
3.8%
New Jersey
8,739
3.7%
Virginia
8,001
3.4%
New York
7,359
3.1%
Missouri
7,036
3.0%
Wisconsin
6,879
2.9%
Louisiana
6,357
2.7%
California
6,088
2.6%
Mississippi
5,915
2.5%
Other(2)
74,533
31.9%
Total Portfolio
$234,595
100.0%
Annualized Base Rent is in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding.
(1)
Refer to footnote 1 on page 5 for the Company's definition of Annualized Base Rent.
(2)
Includes states generating less than 2.5% of Annualized Base Rent.
Capital Markets and Balance Sheet
Capital Markets
During the first quarter of 2020, the Company entered into forward sale agreements in connection with its ATM program to sell an aggregate of 3,373,828 shares of common stock at an average gross price of $69.00 per share.
On March 30, 2020, the Company settled 1,400,251 shares under forward sale agreements entered in 2019 and 2020 and received net proceeds of approximately $104.6 million. On April 22, 2020, the Company settled the remaining 3,976,695 shares under forward sale agreements entered in 2019 and 2020 and received net proceeds of approximately $267.4 million.
On March 30, 2020, the Company commenced a follow-on public offering of 2,875,000 shares of common stock, including the underwriters' overallotment option, at a public offering price of $61.00 per share. The follow-on public offering closed on April 2, 2020, and the Company received net proceeds of approximately $170.4 million.
On April 22, 2020, the Company closed an underwritten public offering of 6,166,666 shares of its common stock (the "April 2020 Forward Offering") in connection with a forward sale agreement in which the shares were sold to Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. at a price of $60.00 per share. Upon settlement, the April 2020 Forward Offering is anticipated to raise net proceeds of approximately $362.7 million after deducting fees and expenses and making certain other adjustments as provided in the forward sale agreement.
During the second quarter of 2020, the Company entered into forward sale agreements in connection with its ATM program to sell an aggregate of 742,860 shares of common stock at an average gross price of $66.61 per share (the "ATM Forward Offerings"). Upon settlement, the ATM Forward Offerings are anticipated to raise net proceeds of approximately $48.4 million after deducting fees and expenses and making certain other adjustments as provided in the equity distribution agreements.
To date, the Company has not received any proceeds from the sale of shares under the April 2020 Forward Offering and the ATM Forward Offerings, which total 6,909,526 shares of common stock and are anticipated to raise net proceeds of approximately $411.1 million.
Balance Sheet
As of June 30, 2020, the Company's net debt to recurring EBITDA was 3.5 times and its fixed charge coverage ratio was 4.6 times. The Company's pro forma net debt to recurring EBITDA was 1.6 times when deducting the $362.7 million of anticipated net proceeds from the April 2020 Forward Offering and the $48.4 million of anticipated net proceeds from the ATM Forward Offerings from the Company's net debt of $747.5 million as of June 30, 2020.
The Company's total debt to enterprise value was 18.2% as of June 30, 2020. Enterprise value is calculated as the sum of net debt and the market value of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock, assuming conversion of operating partnership units into common stock.
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company's fully diluted weighted-average shares outstanding were 53.3 million and 49.4 million, respectively. The basic weighted-average shares outstanding for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were 52.7 million and 49.1 million, respectively.
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company's fully diluted weighted-average shares and units outstanding were 53.6 million and 49.8 million, respectively. The basic weighted-average shares and units outstanding for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were 53.1 million and 49.4 million, respectively.
The Company's assets are held by, and its operations are conducted through, Agree Limited Partnership, of which the Company is the sole general partner. As of June 30, 2020, there were 347,619 operating partnership units outstanding and the Company held a 99.4% interest in the operating partnership.
About Agree Realty Corporation
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 936 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 18.4 million square feet of gross leasable area. The common stock of Agree Realty Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC". For additional information, please visit www.agreerealty.com.
The Company defines the "weighted-average capitalization rate" for acquisitions and dispositions as the sum of contractual fixed annual rents computed on a straight-line basis over the primary lease terms and anticipated annual net tenant recoveries, divided by the purchase and sale prices.
Agree Realty Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheet
($ in thousands, except share and per-share data)
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
Assets:
Real Estate Investments:
Land
$ 856,113
$ 735,991
Buildings
1,927,114
1,600,293
Accumulated depreciation
(146,267)
(127,748)
Property under development
6,171
10,056
Net real estate investments
2,643,131
2,218,592
Real estate held for sale, net
-
3,750
Cash and cash equivalents
29,341
15,603
Cash held in escrows
7,043
26,554
Accounts receivable - tenants
33,996
26,808
Lease intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $105,296 and $89,118 at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
368,812
343,514
Other assets, net
29,319
29,709
Total Assets
$ 3,111,642
$ 2,664,530
Liabilities:
Mortgage notes payable, net
$ 33,513
$ 36,698
Unsecured term loans, net
237,274
237,403
Senior unsecured notes, net
509,253
509,198
Unsecured revolving credit facility
-
89,000
Dividends and distributions payable
32,519
25,014
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
80,088
48,987
Lease intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $21,758 and $19,307 at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
33,019
26,668
Total Liabilities
$ 925,666
$ 972,968
Equity:
Common stock, $.0001 par value, 90,000,000 shares authorized, 53,851,092 and 45,573,623 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
$ 5
$ 5
Preferred stock, $.0001 par value per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
2,295,235
1,752,912
Dividends in excess of net income
(69,595)
(57,094)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(41,544)
(6,492)
Total Equity - Agree Realty Corporation
$ 2,184,101
$ 1,689,331
Non-controlling interest
1,875
2,231
Total Equity
$ 2,185,976
$ 1,691,562
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 3,111,642
$ 2,664,530
Agree Realty Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
($ in thousands, except share and per share-data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues
Rental Income
$ 57,476
$ 44,875
$ 113,259
$ 87,219
Other
59
45
85
49
Total Revenues
$ 57,535
$ 44,920
$ 113,344
$ 87,268
Operating Expenses
Real estate taxes
$ 4,840
$ 3,720
$ 9,542
$ 7,342
Property operating expenses
1,860
1,496
4,195
3,235
Land lease expense
325
372
652
568
General and administrative
4,587
3,880
9,244
7,914
Depreciation and amortization
15,607
10,836
29,740
20,700
Provision for impairment
1,128
1,193
1,128
1,609
Total Operating Expenses
$ 28,347
$ 21,497
$ 54,501
$ 41,368
Income from Operations
$ 29,188
$ 23,423
$ 58,843
$ 45,900
Other (Expense) Income
Interest expense, net
$ (8,479)
$ (7,455)
$ (18,149)
$ (15,012)
Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net
4,952
2,949
6,597
6,376
Income tax (expense) benefit
(260)
(195)
(520)
(26)
Other (expense) income
23
-
23
-
Net Income
$ 25,424
$ 18,722
$ 46,794
$ 37,238
Less Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest
166
158
308
327
Net Income Attributable to Agree Realty Corporation
$ 25,258
$ 18,564
$ 46,486
$ 36,911
Net Income Per Share Attributable to Agree Realty Corporation
Basic
$ 0.47
$ 0.45
$ 0.94
$ 0.94
Diluted
$ 0.47
$ 0.45
$ 0.93
$ 0.92
Other Comprehensive Income
Net Income
$ 25,424
$ 18,722
$ 46,794
$ 37,238
Changes in fair value of interest rate swaps
(2,244)
(3,794)
(35,269)
(7,199)
Realized gain (loss) on settlement of interest rate swaps
(17)
-
(33)
-
Total Comprehensive Income (Loss)
23,163
14,928
11,492
30,039
Comprehensive Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest
(151)
(125)
(42)
(264)
Comprehensive Income Attributable to Agree Realty Corporation
$ 23,012
$ 14,803
$ 11,450
$ 29,775
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Basic
52,726,230
40,612,372
49,082,616
39,058,743
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted
53,266,740
41,141,659
49,423,546
39,745,337
Agree Realty Corporation
Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO
($ in thousands, except share and per-share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net Income
$ 25,424
$ 18,722
$ 46,794
$ 37,238
Depreciation of rental real estate assets
11,316
8,276
21,719
15,920
Amortization of lease intangibles - in-place leases and leasing costs
4,170
2,496
7,791
4,653
Provision for impairment
1,128
1,193
1,128
1,609
(Gain) loss on sale of assets, net
(4,952)
(2,949)
(6,597)
(6,376)
Funds from Operations
$ 37,086
$ 27,738
$ 70,835
$ 53,044
Amortization of above (below) market lease intangibles, net
3,779
3,225
7,588
6,501
Core Funds from Operations
$ 40,865
$ 30,963
$ 78,423
$ 59,545
Straight-line accrued rent
(1,681)
(1,692)
(3,319)
(3,190)
Deferred tax expense (benefit)
-
-
-
(475)
Stock based compensation expense
1,224
1,026
2,238
1,939
Amortization of financing costs
168
209
336
365
Non-real estate depreciation
121
64
230
127
Adjusted Funds from Operations
$ 40,697
$ 30,570
$ 77,908
$ 58,311
Funds from Operations Per Share - Basic
$ 0.70
$ 0.68
$ 1.43
$ 1.35
Funds from Operations Per Share - Diluted
$ 0.69
$ 0.67
$ 1.42
$ 1.32
Core Funds from Operations Per Share - Basic
$ 0.77
$ 0.76
$ 1.59
$ 1.51
Core Funds from Operations Per Share - Diluted
$ 0.76
$ 0.75
$ 1.58
$ 1.49
Adjusted Funds from Operations Per Share - Basic
$ 0.77
$ 0.75
$ 1.58
$ 1.48
Adjusted Funds from Operations Per Share - Diluted
$ 0.76
$ 0.74
$ 1.57
$ 1.45
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares and Units Outstanding - Basic
53,073,849
40,959,991
49,430,235
39,406,362
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares and Units Outstanding - Diluted
53,614,359
41,489,278
49,771,165
40,092,956
Additional supplemental disclosure
Scheduled principal repayments
$ 233
$ 745
$ 463
$ 1,607
Capitalized interest
30
113
55
203
Capitalized building improvements
1,361
926
2,276
960
Contractual rents subject to deferral(1)
1,941
-
1,941
-
Uncollected contractual rents not subject to deferral(1)
3,527
-
3,527
-
(1) Beginning in the second quarter of 2020, the Company began providing supplemental disclosures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Contractual rent" for any period means the recurring cash amount charged to tenants, inclusive of monthly base rent and recurring operating cost reimbursements due pursuant to lease agreements, for such period. The Company is accounting for lease concessions related to COVID-19 as increases in its lease receivables as tenant payments accrue and is continuing to recognize rental income.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Agree Realty Corporation
Reconciliation of Net Debt to Recurring EBITDA
($ in thousands, except share and per-share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
2020
Net Income
$ 25,424
Interest expense, net
8,479
Income tax expense
260
Depreciation of rental real estate assets
11,316
Amortization of lease intangibles - in-place leases and leasing costs
4,170
Non-real estate depreciation
121
Provision for impairment
1,128
(Gain) loss on sale of assets, net
(4,952)
EBITDAre
$ 45,946
Run-Rate Impact of Investment, Disposition and Leasing Activity
$ 3,015
Amortization of above (below) market lease intangibles, net
3,779
Other expense (income)
(23)
Recurring EBITDA
$ 52,717
Annualized Recurring EBITDA
$ 210,868
Total Debt
$ 783,878
Cash, cash equivalents and cash held in escrows
(36,384)
Net Debt
$ 747,494
Net Debt to Recurring EBITDA
3.5x
Net Debt
$ 747,494
Anticipated Net Proceeds from ATM Forward Offerings
(48,384)
Anticipated Net Proceeds from April 2020 Forward Offering
(362,679)
Proforma Net Debt
$ 336,431
Proforma Net Debt to Recurring EBITDA
1.6x
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Agree Realty Corporation
Rental Income
($ in thousands, except share and per share-data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Rental Income Source(1)
Minimum rents(2)
$ 53,229
$ 41,508
$ 103,972
$ 80,230
Percentage rents(2)
16
-
249
287
Operating cost reimbursement(2)
6,176
4,900
12,836
10,013
Straight-line rental adjustments(3)
1,834
1,692
3,790
3,190
Amortization of (above) below market lease intangibles(4)
(3,779)
(3,225)
(7,588)
(6,501)
Total Rental Income
$ 57,476
$ 44,875
$ 113,259
$ 87,219
(1) The Company adopted Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification ("FASB ASC") 842 "Leases" using the modified retrospective approach as of January 1, 2019. The Company adopted the practical expedient in FASB ASC 842 that alleviates the requirement to separately present lease and non-lease components of lease contracts. As a result, all income earned pursuant to tenant leases is reflected as one line, "Rental Income," in the consolidated statement of operations. The purpose of this table is to provide additional supplementary detail of Rental Income.