Today

Periods of freezing rain developing, gradually changing to plain rain from south to north, especially late. Temps rise late. Watch for ice accumulations, especially along and north of the I-78 corridor.

Tonight

Periods of freezing rain developing, gradually changing to plain rain from south to north, especially late. Temps rise late. Watch for ice accumulations, especially along and north of the I-78 corridor.

Tomorrow

Rain with pockets of freezing rain north of the Lehigh Valley ending early in the morning, then drier as clouds break for some sunshine. Milder.