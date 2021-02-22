LUBBOCK, Texas, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agrellus, the most efficient online marketplace where buyers and sellers control the best value in agricultural inputs, has added Crescent Star Ag, a full-line farming inputs dealer located in Spearman TX. Crescent serves the greater panhandle farmers of Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas.
"2021 has already become an active year for certifying dealers on the Agrellus Platform", explains Agrellus CEO Chris Johnson. "As I read what CropLife and other top agri-business news outlets have identified as important grower solutions for this coming year, we believe Crescent is poised to competitively serve up those leading solutions of agricultural inputs. We are truly excited that they understand that Agrellus is not another retail competitor and actually work directly for them."
The Agrellus Platform continues to prove its efficient mobile experience as the number of valued features increase for its growing number of the certified retailers. Wells Ag Supply, another regional full-line supplier of agricultural inputs, now will gain exposure to the rapidly increasing Agrellus grower family while serving their loyal customer base at the same time.
Rusty Andrews, Chairman at Agrellus, echoes the main idea about the digital platform. "It's a simple proposition", he states "Agrellus never competes with any retailer; we simply provide a mobile and web platform where a grower is confident they can get the best value from high quality retailers they already trust, and work with, in the current distribution channel."
About Agrellus, Inc. (a Delaware corporation)
Agrellus is a unique digital Agricultural Inputs Marketplace, delivering the most efficient process and competitive value on agricultural inputs through certified retailers in the local community. American farmers experience dynamic cost savings from trusted retailers with the most comprehensive inventory of agricultural input products, every hour of every day.
Media Contact
Evan Stone, Agrellus, 806-778-3428, evan@agrellusapp.com
SOURCE Agrellus