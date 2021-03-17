BETTENDORF, Iowa, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mike Halak has been announced as the new Global President of Agrisolutions. Halak comes to Agrisolutions with over 25 years of leadership experience with Stanley Black and Decker, Newell Brands and Fiskars. He brings a strong focus and leadership for the customer in both business to consumer and business to business markets.
Halak holds a degree in business from the University of Delaware, and an MBA from Loyola College.
"Mike is a great addition to Agrisolutions and will help us to accelerate our global business growth by delivering world class solutions to our customers," said Tom Welke, CEO of Venanpri Group.
In conjunction with Mike's appointment, Tim Dunn is relinquishing the role of President, Agrisolutions-North America. Dunn will continue with Agrisolutions for a period to assist in the transition and support the completion of several projects begun during his tenure. Dunn intends to retire from Agrisolutions later this year.
Agrisolutions is the leading global manufacturer of wear parts, components, accessories and solutions for tillage, seeding, planting, harvesting and fertilizing for farm equipment OEMs and after-market suppliers. Agrisolutions is a part of the Venanpri Group, the global leader in the manufacturing of agricultural wear parts and a leading provider of hand tools for the agriculture, construction and gardening markets.
