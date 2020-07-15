WHIPPANY, N.J., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agway Energy Services, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Suburban Propane, LP, proudly announces the continuation of its partnership with the Baltimore Orioles in producing a collectable, limited edition Bobblehead of the Orioles' Bird. For over 20 years, Agway Energy has been providing natural gas and electricity supply, and energy-related services to customers in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New York.
To commemorate this partnership, Agway Energy will offer their new electricity and/or natural gas customers a free, limited edition, light-up Orioles Bobblehead. The hand-painted collectible features Orioles' mascot, The Bird, with a light-up Agway Energy Services lightbulb, and will be available to new customers who sign up starting July 15th and remain a customer for at least 90 days, while supplies last. For more information, please visit www.agwayenergy.com/thebird. To see a special video of The Bird with the Bobblehead, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KoVTMJp0BW4.
"We are very excited to continue our partnership with the Baltimore Orioles for the second year running, and look forward to serving the devoted O's fans in the greater Maryland community," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson for Agway Energy Services.
In the State of Maryland, Agway Energy provides natural gas and electricity in areas served by Baltimore Gas & Electric, Potomac Electric Power Company, Potomac Edison Utility, and Washington Gas. Customers enjoy the peace of mind that comes from the EnergyGuard™ repair program, offered as a standard benefit for all Agway Energy customers and depending on the commodity purchased, provides protection on customers' heating and central air conditioning systems, as well as their electric lines (subject to certain limits) just for being an Agway Energy customer. The protection plan is supported by a network of highly trained professionals that can be accessed 24-hours a day, seven days a week through Agway Energy's Customer Contact Center.
New customers can conveniently sign up to be a customer of Agway Energy Services by visiting www.agwayenergy.com and receive up to $100 in gift cards for signing up today.
Video Link of The Bird with Agway Energy Services Orioles Bobblehead:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KoVTMJp0BW4
About Suburban Propane
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., is a nationwide distributor of propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity, servicing over 1 million customers through 700 locations across 41 states. The company proudly celebrated 90 years of innovation, growth and quality service in 2018. The brand is currently focused on three core elements including Suburban Commitment - showcasing the company's 90+ year legacy of flexibility, reliability and dependability, Suburban Cares - highlighting dedication to serving local communities across the nation and Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the affordable, clean burning and versatile nature of propane as a bridge to a green energy future. Suburban Propane is a New York Stock Exchange listed limited partnership headquartered in Whippany, NJ. For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com.