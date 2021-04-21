CHICAGO, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AHEAD, a leading provider of platforms for digital business, today announced the appointment of Dell veteran Tony Coffey as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Coffey will be responsible for scaling AHEAD's operations to meet the demands of a fast-growing organization.
"As we continue to grow and expand offerings to clients, the COO role will be pivotal in scaling our operations and foundational to our success," said Daniel Adamany, AHEAD CEO. "With proven leadership in using operational discipline to enable growth and a background in enterprise technology, Tony is uniquely qualified to help us reach our goals."
With more than 25 years of experience in the technology sector, Coffey is an accomplished executive leading strategy and global business operations for high growth companies. He comes to AHEAD from SoftBank Investment Advisors where he served as an operating partner focused on the enterprise software division. In this role, he worked with the founders of early-stage cloud-based software companies, helping them scale operations globally. Prior, Coffey was with EMC, holding multiple leadership roles in channels, OEM sales, and corporate development. From there, he was appointed Chief Strategy Officer at VCE, Dell EMC's converged infrastructure division.
"AHEAD is extremely well-positioned to continue its high growth, both organically and through acquisition," said Coffey. "I'm energized to help scale AHEAD's operations and facilitate the efficient, quality delivery of digital solutions to our clients."
Based in Chicago, Coffey will be responsible for the following functions: client operations, information technology, integration management, corporate development, and legal.
About AHEAD
AHEAD builds platforms for digital business. By weaving together advances in cloud infrastructure, intelligent operations, and modern applications, we help enterprises deliver on the promise of digital transformation. Learn more at http://www.ahead.com and follow us on Twitter at @ahead.
Media Contact
Stella Waddington, Walker Sands, 312-319-7670, stella.waddington@walkersands.com
SOURCE AHEAD