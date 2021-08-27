PITTSBURGH, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allegheny Health Network (AHN) today announced the recruitment of two nationally recognized physician-researchers in radiation oncology, medical oncology and molecular genetics from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center to assume high level roles at the AHN Cancer Institute.
Nathan Bahary, MD, Ph.D., a medical oncologist, was most recently the Medical Director of the Pancreatic Cancer Program, Co-Director of the UPMC Pancreatic Cancer Center of Excellence and Co-Director of the UPMC Phase II program. He is known for his research and clinical activities in the field of gastrointestinal cancers in general, and particularly in pancreatic cancer.
Sushil Beriwal, MD, MBA, formerly deputy director of radiation services and director of brachytherapy at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, and medical director of the Department of Radiation Oncology at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, will take the role of Academic Chief of Radiation Oncology at AHN Cancer Institute. Dr. Beriwal specializes in the treatment of gynecologic, breast and prostate cancers, with an emphasis on high-dose brachytherapy for cervix, uterine, vaginal and breast cancers, along with prostate seed implantation, image-guided radiation therapy, and intensity-modulated radiation therapy.
"We are thrilled to welcome Drs. Bahary and Beriwal, two exceptionally talented and accomplished cancer specialists to our team," said David L. Bartlett, MD, Chair, AHN Cancer Institute. "Through their clinical work and their research, they are dedicated to finding new and better ways to attack cancer and to change our patients' lives for the better. We look forward to the extraordinary contributions they will make in helping to further establish AHN Cancer Institute as a nationally leading provider of highly advanced, pioneering oncology care."
Dr. Bahary earned his MD degree at the Cornell University School of Medicine and his PhD in genetics at Rockefeller University. He served a clinical fellowship at Harvard Medical School, was an intern and resident at Beth Israel Hospital, and did postdoctoral work at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women's Hospital.
Building on his work at Harvard Medical School, Dr. Bahary is using insights gained by studying vertebrate development to determine how cancers grow. Clinical trials emanating from this research will continue at AHN Cancer Institute, and are expected to lead to the development of new targeted agents and immunologic strategies for treating cancer. At AHN Cancer Institute, he will serve in the roles of Academic Chief of Medical Oncology and Director of the AHNCI clinical research program.
Dr. Bahary is a member of the NCI Pancreatic Task Force, Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group (ECOG) where he serves on the ECOG GI Steering Committee, the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), Society for Clinical and Translational Science (SCTS), National Surgical Adjuvant Breast and Bowel Project (NASBP), Pancreatic Cancer Research Team (PCRT), American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) and North American Neuroendocrine Tumor Society (NANETS). He has been the recipient of numerous awards including the PCRT Award of Excellence and the National Pancreas Foundation Courage Award. His clinical and basic science work has led to over 130 peer reviewed publications.
Dr. Beriwal was designated last year as a Fellow of the American Society for Radiation Oncology (FASTRO), the world's most prestigious society for radiation oncology professionals. Since its inception, the FASTRO designation has been awarded to only 366 of ASTRO's more than 10,000 members worldwide. It recognizes physicians and medical physicists for their far-reaching contributions to the field of radiation oncology and their progress in advancing cancer research, education and patient care.
He is also a fellow of the American Brachytherapy Society and a recipient of the Society's President's Award. He serves on the NRG Oncology Breast and Cervix Committee. He has been part of developing ABS and ASTRO guidelines for management of cervix, endometrium and vaginal cancer and served as senior editor of the International Journal of Radiation Oncology.
Dr. Beriwal is actively involved in clinical research with more than 300 peer reviewed publications. His research interests include 3D image-based brachytherapy and outcome analysis for breast, prostate and gynecological cancers.
Dr. Beriwal graduated from Calcutta University and received his medical degree and completed a residency at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh, India. He completed an internship in radiation oncology at Mercy Catholic Medical Center in Darby, PA, and a residency at Medical College of Pennsylvania/Hahnemann University Hospital. He also received an M.B.A. degree from the University of Pittsburgh.
At AHN Cancer Institute, Drs. Beriwal and Bahary join a multi-disciplinary team of more than 200 physicians and 500 advanced-practice oncology professionals. Clinicians within the Institute annually deliver more than 150,000 cancer treatments to more than 11,000 patients at clinical sites across western Pennsylvania.
About Allegheny Health Network – and the AHN Cancer Institute
Allegheny Health Network, a Highmark Health Company, is a western Pennsylvania-based integrated healthcare system that serves patients from across a five-state region that includes western Pennsylvania and the adjacent regions of Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland, and New York. The Network's Cancer Institute employs more than 200 physicians and 500 oncology professionals who provide a complete spectrum of oncology care at 24 affiliated oncology clinics, including access to state-of-the-art technologies and new therapies being explored in hundreds of clinical cancer trials. The Cancer Institute has the only cancer program in the Pittsburgh region accredited as an Integrated Network Cancer Program by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer, and its radiation oncology program is the largest in the country accredited by the American Society for Radiation Oncology. AHN Cancer Institute is a Quality Oncology Practice Initiative certified practice, and is accredited by the Foundation for Accreditation of Cellular Therapy, National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers and the National Accreditation Program for Rectal Cancer. AHN also has a formal affiliation with the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, one of the nation's 41 comprehensive cancer centers designated by the National Cancer Institute, for research, medical education and clinical services.
Media Contact
Stephanie Waite, Allegheny Health Network, 412-337-5484, Stephanie.Waite@highmarkhealth.org
SOURCE Allegheny Health Network