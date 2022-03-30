Acquisition strengthens top-ranked home health provider in Western Pennsylvania
WARRENDALE, Pa., March 30, 2022 AHN Healthcare@Home, a leader in home and community care services, has acquired TCM Home Health, an award-winning provider of home health services. The agreement was finalized on March 7, 2022.
With the addition of TCM Home Health, AHN Healthcare@Home expands its ability to deliver consistent, high-quality care across the spectrum of home-based services throughout Western Pennsylvania. From palliative care, hospice care, hospital at home, infusion therapy, skilled nursing at home, home medical equipment and other personalized home care solutions, patients can maintain their independence and continue the healing process at home.
"AHN Healthcare@Home is committed to making healthcare simpler, smarter and more seamless, which includes enabling individuals to be healthy and heal in the most comfortable and cost-effective setting possible: at home," said Monique Reese, DNP, ARNP, FNP, senior vice president, home and community care, Highmark Health. "TCM Home Health shares our deep commitment to reimagine the patient experience, accelerate clinical innovation, improve outcomes and satisfaction, decrease costs and enhance home-based services."
"For more than 20 years, we have focused on assisting, educating and rehabilitating our patients in the privacy and comfort of their own home," said Sherri Hewitt-Laird, Executive Director, TCM Home Health. "AHN Healthcare@Home is a leader in patient-centered home care in Western Pennsylvania, and joining them will make us stronger. AHN also understands that creating a remarkable employee experience will enable our providers to give patients the best quality of care."
Allegheny Health Network's 2,600 physicians and specialists will ensure patients receive a seamless continuum of care, whether in a hospital, an outpatient care center, a doctor's office or at home. AHN Healthcare@Home ranks #1 in market share for Medicare patients serviced in Western Pennsylvania, based on the latest third-party data from Trella Health and Medicare claims, ahead of 40 other home health providers in the region.
AHN Healthcare@Home retained all 22 TCM Home Health employees. They will support their new staff with enhanced benefits, operational efficiencies and advanced clinical and technology innovations. In the coming months, the newly acquired organization will be rebranded as AHN Healthcare@Home.
This acquisition is part of a joint partnership between AHN and Graham Health Care Group. AHN now owns a 60% stake of TCM Home Health, with Graham Health Care Group owning the remaining 40%.
AHN Healthcare@Home is a leading provider of home and community care services in Western Pennsylvania. They serve about 30,000 patients a year and employ about 1,000 dedicated home-based health care professionals. We provide home based service for home health, hospice, palliative care, home medical equipment, home infusion, hospital at home and skilled nursing at home
About Allegheny Health Network
Allegheny Health Network is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The Network is composed of 14 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, multiple employed physician organizations, home and community-based health services, a research institute, and a group purchasing organization. The Network provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, trauma care, cardiovascular disease, organ transplantation, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women's health, diabetes, autoimmune disease and more. AHN employs approximately 21,000 people, has more than 2,600 physicians on its medical staff and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.
TCM Home Health provides a range of personalized services including long-term nursing care; Medicare-certified skilled care; physical, occupational and speech-language therapy; certified home health aids; and social workers.
Note: The Caring Mission Home Care, a non-medical company that provides custodial and professional support services, was not included in this acquisition. They will continue operating as an independent company.
