NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hum Capital, formerly Capital, today launched its Intelligent Capital Market (ICM), a funding platform that uses AI to make the fundraising process more efficient, transparent and data-driven for companies and investors. Previously a provider of financial analytics to private companies, Hum now also helps connect these companies with institutional capital. To support the evolution of Hum's platform, the company has also expanded its leadership team, adding Scott Brown as Chief Marketing Officer, and Yotam Troim as Chief Product Officer.
"Capital is abundant, but the way fundraising happens today means that founders lose valuable time courting investors, trying to prove their value, and making the right financing decision, while investors spend countless hours searching for signal in a noisy market," says Blair Silverberg, Hum Capital's CEO and co-founder. "With the Intelligent Capital Market, we're bringing a Kayak-like experience to institutional fundraising, offering a single destination for companies to access capital from a diverse pool of investors on the best terms."
Like the quant revolution that transformed the public markets, the private markets too are becoming more data-driven. It is estimated that 70 percent of business applications are cloud-based, generating volumes of valuable company data. The availability of this data is an opportunity for founders to supplement traditional fundraising decks and static metrics with performance insights that help substantiate valuations and make for a more compelling pitch. It also requires investors, many of whom have underinvested in technology, to rapidly modernize in order to capture critical investment insights. With the ICM, Hum is putting cloud-based data to use to transform the fundraising process for the 2,000 companies and 250+ investors on its platform.
To date, Hum has helped companies across stage, sector and geography raise a collective $400 million through investor matches, with financings ranging from $1-50 million. Hum's machine learning models ingest, organize, label and analyze real-time company financial data from connections to over 100 SaaS systems of record like Quickbooks, Netsuite and Google Analytics. The ICM then delivers advanced analytics, simulations and competitive benchmarks that help companies understand their true value before connecting them with suitable investors based on their fundraising goals and business performance.
Investors on Hum's platform include pension funds, insurance companies, private credit investors, and alternative financing solutions with a combined $11 billion in AUM for deployment into companies on Hum. The diversity of institutional capital on the ICM means companies can choose from a variety of financing options at the lowest possible cost of capital and the greatest possible degree of flexibility.
"Getting access to the right investor is a difficult and arduous process, and with multiple financing options, it's hard to know if you are navigating the best path," said Fred Lavoie, CFO of direct-to-consumer spirits platform, Flaviar. "Hum Capital's Intelligent Credit Market gave us the best of both worlds. We quickly found a great investor partner and we got the right capital we needed—which ended up being a non-dilutive option—to not only grow but increase our valuation."
Investors turn to Hum for personalized, pre-qualified deal flow based on validated company data. With Hum's analysis of real-time data, investors can accelerate the due diligence process and shorten the time to decision in a rapidly growing and increasingly competitive environment.
"We've spent three years building a platform that turns disparate data sets into clear insights that improve how capital allocation decisions are made. With the launch of the ICM, we're now enabling a better way for institutional capital and private companies to connect, and will use this platform to bring more financing vehicles to market," added Silverberg. "Scott and Yotam join our team at a pivotal time, and will be instrumental in advancing our vision for a world where a company's potential is not constrained by capital."
Scott Brown, CMO at Hum previously led marketing for Sapphire Ventures, a $6 billion venture capital fund focused on early- and expansion-stage technology investments. Scott has had a 20+ year career in enterprise technology, holding senior marketing roles at Facebook, Google, and Cisco.
Yotam Troim, CPO at Hum, spent more than 15 years leading product organizations in the U.S. and Israel, and advising fintech and SaaS startups. Most recently, Yotam was the vice president of product at Shippo, where he drove ARR up 150 percent leading to a $500M valuation. Prior to that, he was the founding vice president of product at Fundbox and the head of product at Onavo, acquired by Facebook.
Hum Capital was founded in 2019 by Blair Silverberg, former investor at DFJ; Csaba Konkoly, 4X unicorn investor and founder of family office, Tiller Partners; and Chris Olivares, founding engineer at ClassDojo, the world's fastest ed-tech company. The company is backed by leading investors, including Greycroft Ventures, Future Ventures' Steve Jurvetson, and Howard Morgan, chairman at B Capital Group.
Hum Capital is the funding platform that connects great companies with the right capital. Hum offers companies raising up to $50 million the most efficient, transparent path to growth. Investors on Hum's platform gain investment insights and a personalized deal flow built on company data they can trust. For more information, visit www.HumCapital.com.
