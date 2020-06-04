CINCINNATI, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aignep USA, an innovative manufacturer of pneumatic components, launches its brand-new configurator for its line of NFPA cylinders. Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions, the cylinder configurator gives customers easy access to configure and download the cylinder CAD models directly from the website.
Headquartered in Fairview, TN, Aignep USA is the North American branch of the Italian manufacturer, Aignep, which specializes in building pneumatic components, including universal push-to-connect fittings, valves, cylinders, couplers, pneumatic accessories and more. Engineers and machine builders incorporate many Aignep products into their large assemblies and industrial automation designs from the robotics on an automotive assembly line to food processing plants.
Prior to launching the cylinder configurator, Aignep USA had to email customers cylinder CAD files after receiving requests for the CAD via phone or email. Now, with the new configurator, engineers can quickly and easily configure the NFPA cylinder they need and download a 3D CAD model to spec into their designs, right from the website.
"Engineers want more access to the CAD files they need without waiting, this configurator gives them that experience and the ability to customize the product," says Corey Edmonson, Marketing Specialist at Aignep USA.
With easy access to the new configurator on Aignep USA's website, engineers have more control over the configuration of NFPA cylinders. This self-select method ensures Aignep USA's customers receive the right product model with the accurate part number and metadata built into the model.
"We want to make it really easy for engineers to customize the cylinder they need. They can go in and get the exact bore and stroke they want, with any accessory, and get the product download instantly," says Edmonson.
In addition, the cylinder configurator gives customers native outputs to 150+ CAD and imaging formats, including PDF product datasheets with 3D interactive previews.
About Aignep USA
Aignep was established in 1976 and in the mid-1990's partnered with Alpha Technologies (now known as Aignep USA) to expand into North America. The North American headquarters relocated in 2015 to a new, state-of-the-art facility in Fairview, TN. which also serves as a cylinder production site. Over the past 44 years, Aignep has experienced extensive growth that has resulted in the establishment of 9 locations throughout the world. In 2017, the company established a distribution center in Denver, CO to better service their growing customer base in the western region.
About CADENAS PARTsolutions
CADENAS PARTsolutions is a leading provider 3D product catalogs with digital CAD download technology for industrial and architectural manufacturers. CADENAS PARTsolutions helps businesses increase sales lead generation and to ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products and projects. PARTsolutions.com
Media Inquiries
CADENAS PARTsolutions
Adam Beck – Director of Marketing
400 Techne Center Dr., Ste. 301
Milford, OH 45150 USA
Phone: (513) 453-0453
adam.beck@partsolutions.com
partsolutions.com
@partsolutions