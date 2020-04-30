TORONTO, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) announced that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 27, 2020, were elected as directors of Aimia. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting on April 29, 2020 by live audio webcast are set out below.
Each of the following 7 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Aimia:
Nominee
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
Karen Basian
64,079,013
99.67
212,982
0.33
Charles Frischer (Chairman)
64,203,555
99.86
88,440
0.14
Sandra Hanington
64,207,379
99.87
84,616
0.13
Michael Lehmann
64,201,841
99.86
90,154
0.14
Philip Mittleman
63,677,474
99.04
614,521
0.96
David Rosenkrantz
63,450,530
98.69
841,465
1.31
Jordan G. Teramo
64,073,671
99.66
218,324
0.34
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be published shortly on www.corp.aimia.com, and filed with the Canadian securities regulators.
About Aimia
Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is an investment holding company with a focus on long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes.
The company operates a loyalty solutions business, which is a well-recognized, global full-service provider of next-generation loyalty solutions for many of the world's leading brands in the retail, CPG, travel & hospitality, financial services and entertainment verticals.
Aimia owns a 48.9% equity stake in PLM Premier, S.A.P.I. de C.V (PLM), owner and operator of Club Premier, the leading coalition program in Mexico, which it jointly controls with Aeromexico through its investment in PLM, and an investment alongside Air Asia in travel technology company BIGLIFE, the operator of BIG Loyalty.
For more information about Aimia, visit www.corp.aimia.com.