TORONTO, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) announced that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 27, 2020, were elected as directors of Aimia. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting on April 29, 2020 by live audio webcast are set out below.

Each of the following 7 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Aimia:

 

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Karen Basian

64,079,013

99.67

212,982

0.33

Charles Frischer (Chairman)

64,203,555

99.86

88,440

0.14

Sandra Hanington

64,207,379

99.87

84,616

0.13

Michael Lehmann

64,201,841

99.86

90,154

0.14

Philip Mittleman

63,677,474

99.04

614,521

0.96

David Rosenkrantz

63,450,530

98.69

841,465

1.31

Jordan G. Teramo

64,073,671

99.66

218,324

0.34

 

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be published shortly on www.corp.aimia.com, and filed with the Canadian securities regulators.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is an investment holding company with a focus on long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes.

The company operates a loyalty solutions business, which is a well-recognized, global full-service provider of next-generation loyalty solutions for many of the world's leading brands in the retail, CPG, travel & hospitality, financial services and entertainment verticals.

Aimia owns a 48.9% equity stake in PLM Premier, S.A.P.I. de C.V (PLM), owner and operator of Club Premier, the leading coalition program in Mexico, which it jointly controls with Aeromexico through its investment in PLM, and an investment alongside Air Asia in travel technology company BIGLIFE, the operator of BIG Loyalty.

For more information about Aimia, visit www.corp.aimia.com.

