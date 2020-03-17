TORONTO, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) today announced that all of its 2,161,865 Cumulative Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series 2 (the "Series 2 Preferred Shares") will be converted into Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 1 (the "Series 1 Preferred Shares") on March 31, 2020. During the conversion notice period, which commenced on March 2, 2020 and ended at 5:00 p.m. (Montreal time) on March 16, 2020, 1,774,254 Series 2 Preferred Shares were tendered for conversion into Series 1 Preferred Shares. In accordance with the rights, privileges, restrictions and conditions attaching to the Series 2 Preferred Shares and the Series 1 Preferred Shares, since there would be fewer than 1,000,000 Series 2 Preferred Shares outstanding on March 31, 2020, after having taken into account all Series 2 Preferred Shares tendered for conversion into Series 1 Preferred Shares, all Series 2 Preferred Shares will be automatically converted into Series 1 Preferred Shares on March 31, 2020.
In addition, despite the fact that, during the conversion notice period, 17,370 Series 1 Preferred Shares were tendered for conversion into Series 2 Preferred Shares, since there would be fewer than 1,000,000 Series 2 Preferred Shares outstanding on March 31, 2020, after having taken into account all Series 1 Preferred Shares tendered for conversion into Series 2 Preferred Shares, holders of Series 1 Preferred Shares who elected to tender their shares for conversion will not have their Series 1 Preferred Shares converted into Series 2 Preferred Shares on March 31, 2020 in accordance with the rights, privileges, restrictions and conditions attaching to the Series 1 Preferred Shares and the Series 2 Preferred Shares. As a result, no Series 2 Preferred Shares will be issued on March 31, 2020, all 2,161,865 Series 2 Preferred Shares will be automatically converted into Series 1 Preferred Shares on March 31, 2020 and no Series 2 Preferred Shares will remain issued and outstanding after March 31, 2020. As a result of the foregoing, after March 31, 2020, there will be 5,083,140 issued and outstanding Series 1 Preferred Shares, all of which will be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
