TORONTO, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Aimia (TSX: AIM) announced today that the Board of Directors has declared quarterly dividends on all two series of its preferred shares:
- a quarterly dividend in the amount of $ $0.300125 per Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Share, Series 1
- a quarterly dividend of $ 0.375688 per Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Share, Series 3
In each case, dividends are payable on June 30, 2020 to the holders of record at the close of business on June 19, 2020.
Dividends paid by Aimia to Canadian residents on its preferred shares are "eligible dividends" for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar applicable provincial legislation.
About Aimia
Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is an investment holding company with a focus on long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes.
The company operates a loyalty solutions business, which is a well-recognized, global full-service provider of next-generation loyalty solutions for many of the world's leading brands in the retail, CPG, travel & hospitality, financial services and entertainment verticals.
Aimia owns a 48.9% equity stake in PLM Premier, S.A.P.I. de C.V (PLM), owner and operator of Club Premier, the leading coalition program in Mexico, which it jointly controls with Aeromexico through its investment in PLM, and an investment alongside Air Asia in travel technology company BIGLIFE, the operator of BIG Loyalty.
For more information about Aimia, visit corp.aimia.com.