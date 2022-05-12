With AINS' accelerated growth, the company welcomes three talented executive leaders to help guide strategy, finance, and products.
GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AINS, the leading provider of FedRAMP-certified case management software and IT services for government, today announced the addition of three new members to its Executive Leadership Team. Julia Pulzone joins as Chief Financial Officer (CFO); Elizabeth Orzechowski joins as VP, Product Management; and Bonnye Hart joins as VP, Strategic Programs.
AINS CEO Howard Langsam said, "We are excited to have these accomplished executives leading Finance, Product, and Strategic Programs, all critical pillars supporting our growth strategy. In addition, we're incredibly proud of AINS's diverse management team, which supports an inclusive, equitable culture that allows our company and employees to grow and thrive.
Julia Pulzone joins the company bringing more than 25 years of financial leadership roles in technology companies of all sizes. Her demonstrated successes leading large-scale transformation initiatives in finance organizations will lay the groundwork for AINS's short- and long-term growth plans. Most recently, Julia served as CFO of Pendrick Capital Partners Holdings, LLC, a leading healthcare services company. She has also held prior CFO roles at Kaleyra; Cureatr; Teladoc; and CodeRyte (acquired by 3M).
Elizabeth Orzechowski assumes leadership of AINS's product management organization with more than 15 years of experience in software-as-a-service (SaaS) product management, marketing, and customer service. Elizabeth's passions for voice of the customer and innovation will contribute to the evolution of the company's product vision and strategy, scaling of the product team, and AINS's continued ability to deliver high-impact solutions to its customers. Prior to AINS, Elizabeth was VP, Product Management at WealthEngine, helping manage the company's sale to Euromoney, where she continued in a product leadership role.
Bonnye Hart joins AINS as VP of Strategic Programs, where she will help lead company-wide initiatives that set AINS up to scale and to develop a metrics-driven culture. A proven leader with more than 15 years of experience developing customer-centric operations and cultivating high-performing teams, she has built and scaled Customer Success at Brightly Software, Commio, and govtech leader, Granicus. Prior to her work with private-equity-backed SaaS companies, Bonnye led communications for USAID's Regional Development Mission for Asia in Bangkok, Thailand.
About AINS
AINS is a leading provider of adaptive case management platforms and solutions and IT services for government. AINS's software enables organizations to streamline workflows across diverse lines of business. The company's software solutions span FOIA, Audits, Investigations, and other applications, all of which are purpose-built for specific use cases. Founded in 1988, AINS is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland and has more than 160 employees in the DC Metro area.
