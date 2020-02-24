Pictured (from left): Abdulkarim Alghamdi, Vice President Power Systems Saudi Aramco; Dr. Samir Serhan, Chairman of Air Products Qudra and Executive Vice President for Air Products; H.E. Mustafa Al-Mahdi – CEO of the Royal Commission for Jubail & Yanbu; Seifi Ghasemi, Chairman, President and CEO for Air Products; H.E. Eng. Abdullah Al-Saadan, President Royal Commission Jubail & Yanbu; and Mohammad A. Abunayyan, Vice Chairman of Air Products Qudra and Chairman of Vision Invest & Qudra Energy