New Board Members Bring Extensive Scientific and R&D Management Experience in Government and Private Sector Roles
CHELMSFORD, Mass., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AiRANACULUS®, a developer of state-of-the-art intelligent RF and networking solutions from Space to Smart Cities, announced that Dr. Lisa J. Porter and Dr. Michael D. Griffin have joined the company's Advisory Board. Drs. Porter and Griffin are widely acknowledged R&D leaders, with extensive public and private sector experience in development and management of technical and scientific research for defense and aerospace applications.
"Lisa and Michael bring a wealth of expertise identifying, fostering and deploying cutting-edge technologies to support national defense and space exploration priorities," said Dr. Apurva N. Mody, founder and CEO of AiRANACULUS. "We look forward to benefiting from their insights."
Dr. Porter and Dr. Griffin are Co-Founders and Co-Presidents of LogiQ, Inc., a company providing high-end management, scientific, and technical consulting services. Dr. Porter previously served as the Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering. In that role, she held extensive responsibilities for research, development, and prototyping activities across the Department of Defense. Prior to that role, Dr. Porter was Executive Vice President of In-Q-Tel (IQT, a non-profit strategic investor in venture-backed start-ups for the Intelligence Community), and Director of IQT Labs. Previously, Dr. Porter was the first Director of the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), Associate Administrator for the Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate at NASA, and a program manager and senior scientist at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). She also served as President of Teledyne Scientific & Imaging. Dr. Porter holds a bachelor's degree in nuclear engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a doctorate in applied physics from Stanford University. Her numerous awards include Office of the Secretary of Defense Medal for Exceptional Public Service, the NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal, and the National Intelligence Distinguished Service Medal.
Dr. Griffin is the former Defense Department Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, and a former President of In-Q-Tel. In prior roles, he was Administrator of NASA, Space Department Head at the John Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, and King-MacDonald Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at University of Alabama in Huntsville. Dr. Griffin has served as Chairman and CEO of technology services provider Schafer Corporation, CEO of Magellan Systems, and EVP and General Manager of Orbital ATK's Space Systems Group. Among his many recognitions, Dr. Griffin has been awarded NASA's Exceptional Achievement Medal, the Goddard Astronautics Award and the Space Systems Medal from the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, and the Missile Defense Agency's Ronald Reagan Award. Dr. Griffin is also lead author of two dozen technical papers and the textbook "Space Vehicle Design". He holds seven earned degrees, including a Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Maryland, and has received honorary doctoral degrees from Florida Southern College and the University of Notre Dame.
Dr. Porter and Dr. Griffin have each received the Department of Defense Distinguished Public Service Medal, the highest civilian recognition awarded by the Secretary of Defense.
For more information, please visit http://www.airanaculus.com.
About AiRANACULUS
AiRANACULUS (http://www.airanaculus.com) is at the forefront in Intelligent RF and Networking Solutions for applications ranging from Space to Smart Cities. The company has assembled the world's leading experts to provide algorithms, reference architectures and products in signal processing, cross-layer analysis, cybersecurity and networking to create spectrum aware technologies capable of re-configuring radio and sensor systems for optimal performance in congested and contested environments.
Media Contact
Bill Mello, AiRANACULUS, 978.877.0051, bill.mello@airanaculus.com
SOURCE AiRANACULUS