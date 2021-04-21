(PRNewsfoto/Aircastle Limited)

Key Financial Metrics for the Three Months ended February 28, 2021

  • Total revenues of $197.5 million
  • Net loss of $(95.8) million
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $179.9 million
  • Gain on sale of flight equipment of $9.4 million

Highlights

  • Investment Grade credit ratings recently affirmed by Fitch at BBB, S&P at BBB- and Moody's at Baa3
  • During Q4, issued $750 million of seven-year senior, unsecured bonds at a record low coupon of 2.85%
  • Retired $500 million of 5.125% coupon bonds
  • For the twelve months ended February 28, 2021, acquired five narrow-body aircraft for $154 million
  • For the twelve months ended February 28, 2021, sold twelve aircraft for proceeds of $180 million and a total gain on sale of $33.5 million; the average age of aircraft sold was approximately 13.4 years
  • Delivered our first of twenty-five Embraer E2 aircraft to KLM Cityhopper on April 19, 2021; to date, eighteen E-Jets have been placed; fifteen 195 E2s placed with KLM
  • For the three months ended February 28, 2021, collections represented approximately 80% of lease rental and direct financing and sales-type lease revenue

Liquidity

  • As of April 1, 2021, total liquidity of $2.3 billion includes $1.25 billion of undrawn credit facilities, $609 million of unrestricted cash, $123 million of contracted asset sales, and $340 million of projected operating cash flows through April 1, 2022
  • 219 unencumbered aircraft with a net book value of $5.4 billion
  • $1.1 billion of total adjusted contractual commitments through April 1, 2022

(1)

Refer to the selected financial information accompanying this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP numbers.

Mike Inglese, Aircastle's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "While 2020 was a challenging year for the aviation industry, we have strong conviction that the long-term fundamentals for air travel are intact.  Although there are still challenges ahead in the near term, as the vaccine rollout continues, we believe global travel will begin to normalize.  Aircastle's fleet of modern, fuel-efficient aircraft remains desirable to the well managed airlines who will survive the COVID crisis, and our predominantly single-aisle aircraft investments will benefit from a recovery that will be driven by domestic, leisure market demand." 

Mr. Inglese continued, "Airlines around the world have added significant financial leverage throughout the crisis, and this will impact their access to capital and make leasing increasingly important to all airlines as a fundamental source of financing.  As the recovery unfolds, our experienced management team working with our long-term oriented shareholders, Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing, will allow Aircastle to resume profitable and disciplined long-term growth."   

Aviation Assets

As of February 28, 2021, Aircastle owned 252 aircraft and other flight equipment having a net book value of $6.7 billion.  We also manage nine aircraft with a net book value of $312 million dollars on behalf of our joint venture with Mizuho Leasing.

Owned Aircraft

As of

 Feb. 28, 2021(1)



As of

Feb. 29, 2020(1)

Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.)

$

6,688





$

7,569



Net Book Value of Unencumbered Flight Equipment ($ mils.)

$

5,432





$

5,829



Number of Aircraft

252





272



Number of Unencumbered Aircraft

219





232



Number of Lessees

75





85



Number of Countries

43





47



Weighted Average Fleet Age (years)(2)

10.6





10.0



Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term (years)(2)

4.2





4.7



Weighted Average Fleet Utilization for the quarter ended(3)

93.7

%



N/A











Managed Aircraft on behalf of Joint Ventures







Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.)

$

312





$

326



Number of Aircraft

9





9



____________________

(1)

Calculated using net book value of flight equipment held for lease and net investment in leases at period end.

(2)

Weighted by net book value.

(3)

Aircraft on-lease days as a percent of total days in period weighted by net book value.

Deferrals

In the current environment airlines have sought support from their lessor partners.  These requests have generally come in the form of payment deferrals and lease restructurings.  As of April 15, 2021, seven of our airline customers were subject to judicial insolvency proceedings or similar protection.  We lease 23 aircraft to these customers, which comprise 14% of our net book value of flight equipment and 12% of our reported lease rental and direct financing and sales-type lease revenues for the twelve months ended February 28, 2021.  While we anticipate that there may be additional airline bankruptcies and liquidations in future periods, we remain confident that our core customers who are the major US and global carriers, as well as the largest low-cost carriers, have the means to survive the COVID-19 crisis.  

We continue to grant deferrals to help certain clients manage through the crisis.  As of April 15, 2021, we had executed or approved deferral arrangements with 26 airlines representing 35% of our customer base.  The amount currently deferred is $108 million, of which $87 million is included in our February 28, 2021 Consolidated Balance Sheet.  This represented approximately 17% of our reported lease rental and direct financing and sales-type lease revenues for the twelve months ended February 28, 2021. 

In addition to $519 million of maintenance reserves, $81 million of security deposits and $58 million of lease rents that have been paid in advance, we hold an additional $151 million in letters of credit from our lessees.  These combined reserves total $809 million and provide significant protection against potential future airline failures and the unscheduled return of additional aircraft.   

Impairment of Aircraft

During the fourth quarter we recorded non-cash impairment charges totaling $126 million primarily related to four narrow-body and four A330 wide-body aircraft.  Partially offsetting these fourth quarter charges were total combined maintenance revenues and gains from the sale of flight equipment totaling $61 million for the quarter.  For the full year, non-cash impairment charges related to 26 aircraft and other flight equipment totaled $426 million.  The impairment charges were partially offset by combined maintenance revenue and gains from the sale of flight equipment which totaled $206 million for the year. 

New Fiscal Year End

We changed our fiscal year end to the twelve-month period ending on the last day in February, beginning February 28, 2021.  This change better aligns our financial reporting with the financial reporting cycle of our shareholders, Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing Company, Limited.  

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world.  As of February 28, 2021, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 261 aircraft leased to 75 customers located in 43 countries.

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)





February 28,

2021



February 29,

2020



December 31,

2019

ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$          578,004



$          166,083



$          140,882

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

2,594



5,354



14,561

Accounts receivable

82,572



27,269



18,006

Flight equipment held for lease, net of accumulated depreciation of

$2,076,972, $1,542,938, and $1,501,664 respectively

6,492,471



7,142,987



7,375,018

Net investment in leases, net of allowance for credit losses of $864, $6,558

and $0, respectively

195,376



426,252



419,396

Unconsolidated equity method investments

35,377



33,470



32,974

Other assets

311,944



206,617



201,209

   Total assets

$       7,698,338



$       8,008,032



$       8,202,046













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











LIABILITIES











Borrowings from secured financings, net of debt issuance costs

$          768,850



$       1,012,518



$       1,129,345

Borrowings from unsecured financings, net of debt issuance costs

4,366,261



3,884,235



3,932,491

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

174,267



207,114



172,114

Lease rentals received in advance

58,013



107,944



108,060

Security deposits

80,699



109,663



124,954

Maintenance payments

519,178



650,369



682,398

   Total liabilities

5,967,268



5,971,843



6,149,362













SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY











Preference shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares

issued and outstanding

-



-



-

Common shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 14,048

shares issued and outstanding at February 28, 2021; and 75,076,794 shares

issued and outstanding at February 29, 2020 and 75,122,129 shares issued

and outstanding at December 31, 2019

-



751



751

Additional paid-in capital

1,485,777



1,456,977



1,446,664

Retained earnings

245,293



578,461



605,269

   Total shareholders' equity

1,731,070



2,036,189



2,052,684













   Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$       7,698,338



$       8,008,032



$       8,202,046

 

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(Dollars in thousands)





Three Months

Ended

February 28,



Three Months

Ended

December 31,



Twelve

Months Ended

February 29,



Twelve

Months Ended

December 31,



2021



2019



2020



2019

Revenues:















Lease rental revenue

$        137,855



$        200,341



$        611,421



$        777,403

Net investment in lease revenue

3,312



7,302



18,215



32,295

Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives

(5,481)



(5,685)



(22,842)



(22,636)

Maintenance revenue

51,161



20,924



172,668



74,987

Total lease revenue

186,847



222,882



779,462



862,049

Gain on sale of flight equipment

9,355



20,101



33,536



45,532

Other revenue

1,328



747



19,290



10,357

Total revenues

197,528



243,730



832,288



917,938

















Operating expenses:







Depreciation

84,711



90,711



347,517



356,021

Interest, net

61,343



62,969



235,338



258,070

Selling, general and administrative (including non-cash share-

based payment expense of $0, $6,627, $28,049 and $15,830

respectively)

17,517



22,761



93,671



77,034

Impairment of flight equipment

126,028



-



425,579



7,404

Maintenance and other costs

5,961



4,961



20,005



24,828

Total operating expenses

$        295,560



$        181,402



$     1,122,110



$        723,357

















Other (expense):







Gain (Loss) on extinguishment of debt

(2,532)



-



(2,640)



(7,577)

Merger expenses

(113)



(7,372)



(32,605)



(7,372)

Other

-



(263)



(191)



(4,492)

Total other income (expense)

(2,646)



(7,635)



(35,436)



(19,441)

















Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

and earnings (loss) of unconsolidated equity method investments

(100,678)



54,693



(325,258)



175,140

Income tax provision (benefit)

(4,502)



8,072



10,236



22,667

Earnings (loss) of unconsolidated equity method investments,

net of tax

348



697



2,326



4,102

Net income (loss)

$        (95,828)



$          47,318



$      (333,168)



$        156,575

 

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Dollars in thousands)





Twelve Months

Ended

February 28,



Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,



2021



2019

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income (loss)

$         (333,168)



$          156,575

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash and restricted cash provided by







  Depreciation

347,517



356,021

  Amortization of deferred financing costs

14,791



14,578

  Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives

22,842



22,636

  Deferred income taxes

6,506



20,223

  Non-cash share-based payment expense

28,049



15,830

  Cash flow hedges reclassified into earnings

-



184

  Collections on net investment in leases

16,859



25,842

  Security deposits and maintenance payments included in earnings

(135,115)



(49,029)

  Gain on sale of flight equipment

(33,536)



(45,532)

  Loss on extinguishment of debt

2,640



7,577

  Impairment of flight equipment

425,579



7,404

  Provision for credit losses

5,258



-

  Other

(2,305)



206

  Changes in certain assets and liabilities:







    Accounts receivable

(50,647)



(13,162)

    Other assets

(72,935)



2,594

    Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

(13,655)



(5,483)

    Lease rentals received in advance

(53,658)



19,954

      Net cash and restricted cash provided by operating activities

175,022



536,418

Cash flows from investing activities:







  Acquisition and improvement of flight equipment

(145,589)



(1,172,370)

  Proceeds from sale of flight equipment

180,342



361,747

  Aircraft purchase deposits and progress payments, net of returned deposits and aircraft

sales deposits

(13,024)



760

  Unconsolidated equity method investments and associated costs

-



(15,175)

  Distributions from unconsolidated equity method investment in excess of earnings

419



36,750

  Other

(676)



4,259

      Net cash and restricted cash provided by (used in) investing activities

21,472



(784,029)

Cash flows from financing activities:







  Repurchase of shares

(25,536)



(36,739)

  Parent contribution at Merger

25,536



-

  Proceeds from secured and unsecured debt financings

1,932,943



2,116,848

  Repayments of secured and unsecured debt financings

(1,697,662)



(1,817,558)

  Deferred financing costs

(12,832)



(13,800)

  Debt extinguishment costs

(1,524)



(7,183)

  Security deposits and maintenance payments received

87,510



202,833

  Security deposits and maintenance payments returned

(71,743)



(117,872)

  Dividends paid

(24,025)



(91,328)

      Net cash and restricted cash provided by financing activities

212,667



235,201

Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash:

409,161



(12,410)

Cash and restricted cash at beginning of year

171,437



167,853









Cash and restricted cash at end of year

$          580,598



$          155,443

 

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands)





Three Months

Ended

February 28,

2021



Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2019



Twelve Months

Ended

February 28,

2021



Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

2019

















 Net income (loss) 

$           (95,828)



$            47,318



$         (333,168)



$          156,575

 Depreciation 

84,711



90,711



347,517



356,021

 Amortization of lease premiums, discounts

 and incentives 

5,481



5,685



22,842



22,636

 Interest, net 

61,343



62,969



235,338



258,070

 Income tax provision (benefit) 

(4,502)



8,072



10,236



22,667

      EBITDA 

51,205



214,755



282,765



815,969

 Adjustments: 















   Impairment of Aircraft 

126,028



-



425,579



7,404

   Equity share of joint venture impairment 

-



-



-



2,724

   Loss on Extinguishment of debt 

2,532



-



2,640



7,577

   Non-cash share based payment expense 

-



6,627



28,049



15,830

   Merger related expense * 

114



7,886



35,165



7,886

   Loss on MTM of interest rate derivative contracts 

-



263



19



4,771

    Contract termination expense 

-



-



172



-

      Adjusted EBITDA 

$          179,879



$          229,531



$          774,389



$          862,161



* Included $32.6 million in Other expense and $2.6 million in Selling, general and administrative expenses.



We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization. We use EBITDA to assess our consolidated financial and operating performance, and we believe this non-U.S. GAAP measure is helpful in identifying trends in our performance.



This measure provides an assessment of controllable expenses and affords management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals, as well as achieving optimal financial performance. It provides an indicator for management to determine if adjustments to current spending decisions are needed.



EBITDA provides us with a measure of operating performance because it assists us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis as it removes the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges on our outstanding debt) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results. Accordingly, this metric measures our financial performance based on operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely the cost structure, or expenses, of the organization. EBITDA is one of the metrics used by senior management  and the Board of Directors to review the consolidated financial performance of our business.



We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (as defined above) further adjusted to give effect to adjustments required in calculating covenant ratios and compliance as that term is defined in the indenture governing our senior unsecured notes. Adjusted EBITDA is a material component of these covenants.

