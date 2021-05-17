(PRNewsfoto/Aircastle Limited)

STAMFORD, Conn., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited ("Aircastle") announced today that it has delivered an Embraer E195-E2 aircraft to KLM Cityhopper.  The aircraft is equipped with two Pratt & Whitney GTF Model PW1921G engines.  This is the second of fifteen E195-E2 aircraft that Aircastle will deliver to KLM through 2024.  The aircraft was delivered from Embraer's São José dos Campos facility in Sao Paolo, Brazil. 

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world.  As of February 28, 2021, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 261 aircraft leased to 75 customers located in 43 countries.

