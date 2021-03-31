(PRNewsfoto/Aircastle Limited)

(PRNewsfoto/Aircastle Limited)

 By Aircastle Limited

STAMFORD, Conn., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited ("Aircastle") announced today that it has posted its 2020 PFIC Annual Information Statement to its website. 

Aircastle is considered a PFIC for U.S. Federal income tax purposes for the taxable year ended December 31, 2020.  Former U.S. shareholders are advised to consult with their tax advisors with respect to the 2020 PFIC Annual Information Statement.

To access Aircastle's 2020 PFIC Annual Information Statement, select the tab "Tax Information (PFIC)" on the Investor Relations section of the Aircastle website at www.aircastle.com.

Merger

On March 27, 2020, Aircastle completed its merger (the "Merger") with MM Air Merger Sub Limited, a Bermuda exempted company ("Merger Sub"), pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of November 5, 2019, by and among Aircastle, MM Air Limited, a Bermuda exempted company, and Merger Sub. As a result of the Merger, Aircastle's shareholders (other than Marubeni Corporation and its affiliates) received cash consideration of $32.00 per common share, and Aircastle is now controlled by affiliates of Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing Company, Limited. See pages 53-55 of the definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on January 23, 2020 for a discussion of the U.S. federal income tax consequences of the Merger.

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world.  As of November 30, 2020, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 269 aircraft leased to 80 customers located in 45 countries.

Contact:          

Aircastle Advisor LLC

Frank Constantinople, SVP Investor Relations

Tel: +1-203-504-1063

fconstantinople@aircastle.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aircastle-posts-2020-passive-foreign-investment-company-pfic-annual-information-statements-to-website-301259820.html

SOURCE Aircastle Limited

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.