Key Financial Metrics for the Three Months ended November 30, 2020
- Total revenues of $180.9 million
- Net income of $2.7 million
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $167.5 million
- Gain on sale of flight equipment of $13.0 million
Recent Highlights
- For the nine months ended November 30, 2020, acquired five aircraft for $154.3 million, two of which were A320neo aircraft acquired in a sale leaseback transaction with Volaris
- For the nine months ended November 30, 2020, sold six aircraft; average age of approximately eleven years; nine-month gain on sale of $24.2 million; through January 8, 2021, sold four additional aircraft
- For the three months ended November 30, 2020, collections represented approximately 90% of lease rental and direct financing and sales-type lease revenues
- In September, Moody's affirmed Aircastle's senior unsecured debt rating at Baa3
Liquidity
- As of December 31, 2020, total liquidity of $2.2 billion includes $1.25 billion of undrawn credit facilities, $463 million of unrestricted cash, $153 million of contracted asset sales, and $343 million of projected operating cash flows through December 31, 2021
- 224 unencumbered aircraft with a net book value of $5.4 billion
- $753 million of total adjusted contractual commitments through December 31, 2021; includes $500 million of notes due in March 2021
(1)
Refer to the selected financial information accompanying this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP numbers.
Mike Inglese, Aircastle's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Although 2020 has proven to be a very challenging environment for the aviation industry, we remain optimistic about the recovery of the global airline industry over the long term. As vaccines become more widely available during 2021, we expect passengers to return, and aircraft leasing will play a critical role in the industry's recovery over the next few years. With the strong, long-term shareholder support of Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing, along with our experienced management team, Aircastle is well positioned to grow in a disciplined and profitable manner over the long run."
Aviation Assets
As of November 30, 2020, Aircastle owned 260 aircraft and other flight equipment having a net book value of $7.0 billion. We also manage nine aircraft with a net book value of $315 million dollars on behalf of our joint venture with Mizuho Leasing.
Owned Aircraft
As of
As of
Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.)
$
6,979
$
7,717
Net Book Value of Unencumbered Flight Equipment ($ mils.)
$
5,406
$
5,900
Number of Aircraft
260
270
Number of Unencumbered Aircraft
224
229
Number of Lessees
80
85
Number of Countries
45
48
Weighted Average Fleet Age (years)(2)
10.5
9.9
Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term (years)(2)
4.3
4.8
Weighted Average Fleet Utilization for the quarter ended(3)
94.0
%
99.3
%
Managed Aircraft on behalf of Joint Ventures
Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.)
$
315
$
329
Number of Aircraft
9
9
_______________
(1)
Calculated using net book value of flight equipment held for lease and net investment in leases at period end.
(2)
Weighted by net book value.
(3)
Aircraft on-lease days as a percent of total days in period weighted by net book value. The decrease from our historical utilization rate was primarily due to the early termination of leases.
Deferrals
In the current environment airlines have sought support from their lessor partners. These requests have generally come in the form of payment deferrals and lease restructurings. As of January 8, 2021, seven of our airline customers are subject to judicial insolvency proceedings or similar protection. We lease 22 aircraft to these customers, which comprise 13% of our net book value of flight equipment and 11% of our reported lease rental and direct financing and sales-type lease revenues for the trailing twelve months ended November 30, 2020. While we anticipate that there may be additional airline bankruptcies and liquidations during the winter, we remain confident that the major US and global carriers, as well as the largest low-cost carriers, have the means to survive the COVID-19 crisis.
We continue to grant deferrals to help certain clients manage through the crisis. As of January 8, 2021, we had executed documents or had approved deferral arrangements with 37 airlines representing approximately 46% of our customer base. The amount currently deferred is $101 million, including $76 million that appears in our November 30, 2020 Consolidated Balance Sheet. This represented approximately 15% of our reported lease rental and direct financing and sales-type lease revenues for the trailing twelve months ended November 30, 2020.
New Fiscal Year End
Aircastle previously announced that we changed our fiscal year end to the twelve-month period ending on the last day in February, beginning February 28, 2021. This change better aligns our financial reporting with the financial reporting cycle of our shareholders, Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing Company, Limited.
About Aircastle Limited
Aircastle Limited acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of November 30, 2020, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 269 aircraft leased to 80 customers located in 45 countries.
Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
November 30,
February 29,
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 416,621
$ 166,083
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
5,341
5,354
Accounts receivable
85,141
27,269
Flight equipment held for lease, net of accumulated depreciation of
6,666,574
7,142,987
Net investment in leases, net of allowance for credit losses of $3,714 and
312,038
426,252
Unconsolidated equity method investments
35,448
33,470
Other assets
271,237
206,617
Total assets
$ 7,792,400
$ 8,008,032
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Borrowings from secured financings, net of debt issuance costs and
$ 937,603
$ 1,012,518
Borrowings from unsecured financings, net of debt issuance costs and
4,130,141
3,884,235
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
191,437
207,114
Lease rentals received in advance
55,480
107,944
Security deposits
82,706
109,663
Maintenance payments
568,135
650,369
Total liabilities
5,965,502
5,971,843
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preference shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no
Common shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 14,048
—
751
Additional paid-in capital
1,485,777
1,456,977
Retained earnings
341,121
578,461
Total shareholders' equity
1,826,898
2,036,189
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 7,792,400
$ 8,008,032
Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues:
Lease rental revenue
$ 139,493
$ 199,847
$ 473,566
$ 588,141
Direct financing and sales-type lease revenue
4,839
7,760
14,903
24,407
Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and
(5,384)
(5,819)
(17,360)
(17,077)
Maintenance revenue
24,843
15,360
121,508
55,807
Total lease revenue
163,791
217,148
592,617
651,278
Gain (loss) on sale of flight equipment
12,951
26,512
24,181
39,134
Other revenue
4,169
5,215
17,962
9,370
Total revenues
180,911
248,875
634,760
699,782
Operating expenses:
Depreciation
86,845
90,737
262,806
269,689
Interest, net
59,945
63,204
173,996
194,952
Selling, general and administrative (including
15,145
18,389
76,152
55,060
Impairment of flight equipment
9,867
—
299,551
7,404
Maintenance and other costs
4,207
6,696
14,044
18,744
Total operating expenses
176,009
179,026
826,549
545,849
Other expense:
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(43)
—
(108)
(7,577)
Merger expenses
(450)
(3,044)
(32,492)
(3,044)
Other
—
(198)
(191)
(3,987)
Total other expense
(493)
(3,242)
(32,791)
(14,608)
Income (loss) from continuing operations
4,409
66,607
(224,580)
139,325
Income tax provision
2,269
7,659
14,738
17,280
Earnings of unconsolidated equity method
572
601
1,978
2,281
Net income (loss)
$ 2,712
$ 59,549
$ (237,340)
$ 124,326
Total comprehensive income (loss)
$ 2,712
$ 59,549
$ (237,340)
$ 124,326
Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$ (237,340)
$ 124,326
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash and restricted
Depreciation
262,806
269,689
Amortization of deferred financing costs
10,642
11,105
Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives
17,360
17,077
Deferred income taxes
12,109
10,512
Non-cash share-based payment expense
28,049
9,793
Collections on net investment in leases
12,953
19,081
Security deposits and maintenance payments included in earnings
(107,732)
(40,496)
Gain on sale of flight equipment
(24,181)
(39,134)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
108
7,577
Impairment of flight equipment
299,551
7,404
Provision for credit losses
5,255
—
Other
(1,991)
219
Changes in certain assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(55,946)
(6,516)
Other assets
(40,780)
6,689
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
(1,875)
(2,951)
Lease rentals received in advance
(54,608)
16,604
Net cash and restricted cash provided by operating activities
124,380
410,979
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition and improvement of flight equipment
(134,263)
(953,170)
Proceeds from sale of flight equipment
113,588
345,318
Aircraft purchase deposits and progress payments, net of returned
(4,083)
(13,093)
Unconsolidated equity method investments and associated costs
—
(11,681)
Other
(594)
3,572
Net cash and restricted cash used in investing activities
(25,352)
(629,054)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repurchase of shares
(25,536)
(9,873)
Parent contribution at Merger
25,536
—
Proceeds from secured and unsecured debt financings
1,193,871
2,141,848
Repayments of secured and unsecured debt financings
(1,027,164)
(1,814,686)
Debt extinguishment costs
(108)
(7,183)
Deferred financing costs
(6,358)
(13,343)
Security deposits and maintenance payments received
63,443
149,195
Security deposits and maintenance payments returned
(48,162)
(81,351)
Dividends paid
(24,025)
(67,453)
Net cash and restricted cash provided by financing activities
151,497
297,154
Net increase in cash and restricted cash:
250,525
79,079
Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period
171,437
133,299
Cash and restricted cash at end of period
$ 421,962
$ 212,378
Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Mos. Ended Nov. 30,
Nine Mos. Ended Nov. 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income (loss)
$ 2,712
$ 59,549
$ (237,340)
$ 124,326
Depreciation
86,845
90,737
262,806
269,689
Amortization of lease premiums, discounts
5,384
5,819
17,360
17,077
Interest, net
59,945
63,204
173,996
194,952
Income tax provision
2,269
7,659
14,738
17,280
EBITDA
157,155
226,968
231,560
623,324
Adjustments:
Impairment of Aircraft
9,867
-
299,551
7,404
Equity share of joint venture impairment
-
-
-
2,724
Loss on Extinguishment of debt
43
-
280
7,577
Non-cash share based payment expense
-
3,209
28,049
9,793
Merger related expense *
437
3,043
35,039
3,043
Loss on MTM of interest rate derivative
-
394
19
4,267
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 167,502
$ 233,614
$ 594,498
$ 658,132
* Included $32.5 million in Other expense and $2.6 million in Selling, general and administrative expenses.
We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization. We use EBITDA to assess our consolidated financial and operating performance, and we believe this non-U.S. GAAP measure is helpful in identifying trends in our performance.
This measure provides an assessment of controllable expenses and affords management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals, as well as achieving optimal financial performance. It provides an indicator for management to determine if adjustments to current spending decisions are needed.
EBITDA provides us with a measure of operating performance because it assists us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis as it removes the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges on our outstanding debt) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results. Accordingly, this metric measures our financial performance based on operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely the cost structure, or expenses, of the organization. EBITDA is one of the metrics used by senior management and the Board of Directors to review the consolidated financial performance of our business.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (as defined above) further adjusted to give effect to adjustments required in calculating covenant ratios and compliance as that term is defined in the indenture governing our senior unsecured notes. Adjusted EBITDA is a material component of these covenants.
